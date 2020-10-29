An Open Letter To America’s Moms: You Are Not Alone.

Dear Moms:

If you are anything like the parents I know, you may have recently let screen time go long because you just needed the break. Perhaps you’ve put off cleaning up until tomorrow or made mac and cheese for dinner again. Maybe you lost your temper because you couldn’t hear your boss over the din of afternoon playtime, or you’re too exhausted to be fun.

You’re tired. You’re frustrated. You’re wondering if you will ever get a break — and on top of all of it, you feel guilty. Don’t. I want you to know: It’s alright.

As a mom who raised my three kids while pursuing my education and working full time, I promise you that every mom has felt your frustrations. Every mom has wondered if she can do it all — if she’s enough. But not every mom has had to do it in the middle of a pandemic. Not every mom has had to fear that sending her kids to school might put her family at risk, or lose so many of the support systems we rely on, from grandparents to summer camp. We never had to oversee remote learning while attending Zoom meetings in the next room. We never had to wonder how to teach our kids about kindness when our leaders don’t live up to the same standard.

Courtesy of Biden for President

Moms across the country have told me that, no matter how hard they work, no matter how much they try, they feel like they’re failing.

We are eight months into this pandemic with no national plan to end it or keep schools safe. So many families are worried about losing their jobs or paying the rent. Moms across the country have told me that, no matter how hard they work, no matter how much they try, they feel like they’re failing.

You are not failing; you’re doing your best. You are not alone. Help is on the way.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris see the enormous burden moms are carrying right now. They have a plan to end this pandemic and reimagine a future where all families have the support they need.

That starts with re-opening schools and child care programs safely so that parents can go back to work. Schools need resources to reconfigure classrooms, improve ventilation, and take other necessary steps to keep students and educators safe. They need help making sure classrooms can physically distance and students have the technology they need if we must continue to rely on remote learning. Families need access to free COVID-19 testing, treatment, and a future vaccine that is safe and effective.

Moms, you are so strong. Despite unending questions and chaos, you have carried your families through one of the most difficult times in our history, and you have done it with grit and grace.

Additionally, Joe and Kamala have a bold vision to build back better than ever once we get this virus under control.

They’re going to make sure workers have paid family and medical leave. They’re going to make high-quality child care affordable for families — around $45 per week for typical families — and create universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Adam Schultz, Biden for President

Now it's time for a President and Vice President who will take responsibility, who are courageous and compassionate, and who can unite us and lead us forward.

Moms, it’s time to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.