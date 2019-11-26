Just when you thought the love for this grocery store chain couldn't be topped, these parents threw a Costco-themed birthday party for their 1-year-old son's birthday party. From naming him Employee of the Year to offering their guests an endless stream of free samples, I have two words for you: nailed it.

Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez's son, Mason, recently turned 1 and to celebrate, the couple decided to lean into their shared obsession: Costco. “Everywhere you look in our home you’ll find something from Costco," she told Insider. “Dog food, baby formula, diapers, cleaning products, furniture, decor, shampoo and conditioner, toys … I could go on and on.”

To make their Costco dreams a reality, the couple dressed up in t-shirts from the store (complete with name tags and aprons), a collection of free samples, and signs advertising "Kirkland" brand items for "sale," including the parents' dog, Sampson.

"Most of the food came from Costco, of course," Josie captioned one of the photos shared with Romper. "There were a few items we had to get elsewhere, BUT even though we may have bought some items elsewhere everything was still cooked in our Kirkland Signature pots and pans."

Cutest part of all? Mason was named "Employee of the Year," an honor Josie and Sebastian honored with photos taken throughout his first year. "I wanted to include a bunch of pictures to show how Mason has grown in his first year, my husband said we should make an 'Employee of the Year' poster," Josie explained. "I was so happy with how it came out, and it was a perfect centerpiece at the party!"

Josie and Sebastian also upped the humor ante by photoshopping Mason's birth certificate to make it seem like their son's middle name is Kirkland, Costco's beloved brand. "My husband truly wanted that to be Mason's middle name, but I used my wife veto-card for that decision," Josie joked in a caption shared with Romper.

But what impresses me most about this party is the level of detail. They had guests wear "employee" name badges, and decorated their living room with a "grand opening" balloon arch. What's more? One of the free sample stations incorporated Mason's birth details, including his length and weight. "Kirkland Signature Meatballs 6 pounds 13 ounces," the flyer reads. "Sell price $20.00."