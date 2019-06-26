The most patriotic holiday is right around the corner, so do you have your little one's red, white, and blue 4th of July outfit picked yet? Independence Day calls for barbecues, picnics, pools, and beaches (or however your family defines "summer fun") and, of course, fireworks. Celebrating America's birthday is a privilege and I don't know, did it really happen if you weren't wearing something patriotic?

I have to admit, I loved dressing my daughters up in holiday-themed clothes when they were babies. At Christmas, they were covered in Santa Claus and reindeer, at Easter, spring-themed bunnies and duckies galore, and July 4th, I would plaster them head to toe in red, white, and blue. These days, at almost 8 and 10, they're a bit less interested in wearing a "Don't pinch me" t-shirt on St. Patrick's Day, and I guess I can't blame them. I'm happy to report, though, that wearing some version of red, white, and blue on July 4th still makes the grade. Perhaps it's because my husband and I wear our flag colors with pride on July 4th, and they haven't yet entered the "parents aren't cool" phase. Whew. I'll ride that wave as long as possible. In the meantime, Happy Fourth of July! Check out these adorable outfits for your little firecracker.

1. First Fourth of July Onesie First Fourth of July Bodysuit $6.99 $4.89 Carter's See on Carter's Is your little one celebrating his first Fourth of July? Mark the occasion with this classic patriotic bodysuit from Carter's. You've got a lot of firework shows in your future, cutie. Available in sizes 6 months through 24 months.

2. Monogrammed Patriotic Tutu Onesie Fourth of July Patriotic Fabric Tutu Onesie $18 Etsy See on Etsy I love to support Etsy sellers when I can, especially super creative ones like Samuelson Designs. Just look how they dressed up a simple onesie, and personalized it to boot. Your little gal will be the hit of the party in her patriotic fabric tutu. Available in sizes preemie (love that!) through 24 months.

3. Smocked Swimsuit Smocked Patriotic Flags Ruffle Swimsuit $42 Best Dressed Child See on Best Dressed Child My southern roots are showing. How sweet is this smocked swimsuit from Best Dressed Child? I love the American flag design and who doesn't love a ruffle on a bathing suit? Available in sizes 12 months to 6T.

4. Patriotic-Themed Coordinating Outfit Patriotic 2-Piece Outfit $24.99 Unique Baby Shop See on Unique Baby Shop Keep it classic in this two-piece coordinating outfit from Unique Baby Shop. Stars and stripes forever. Sizing runs from 3 months to 7. I also like that it's not so bold that you won't be able to wear it again, or wear each piece on its own.

5. Flip Sequins Shirt Stars & Stripes Flip Sequin Top $12.99 Osh Kosh B'Gosh See on Osh Kosh B'Gosh The flip sequin trend (on just about anything) is all the rage at my house, and probably yours, too. I love the flip star (turning from red to blue) on this top from Osh Kosh B'Gosh. Looks great against the red, white, and blue stripes! Available in sizes 4T and up.

6. Minnie Mouse Patriotic T-Shirt Minnie Mouse Short Sleeve T-Shirt $7.99 Target See on Target Got a Disney fan at home? Minnie Mouse loves July 4th, and so will your little gal in this top. Target does it again in this adorable collaboration with Disney, just in time for Independence Day. Sizing runs from 12 months to 5T.

7. American Flag Hoodie French Terry Flag Hoodie $12.99 Osh Kosh B'Gosh See on Osh Kosh B'Gosh Depending on where you live, a little extra warmth might be needed on July 4th, so this hoodie from Osh Kosh B'Gosh really fits the bill. While I found it in the boys section, it's unisex design would look great on a little gal, too. Sizing runs from 3 months to 24 months.

8. Stars & Stripes Shortall Americana Star Shortall $14 Dillard's See on Dillard's For your July 4th cutie, whether crawling or just hanging out, this patriotic shortall outfit from Dillard's won't get in his way. Gotta love those snaps for easy changes, too. Available in sizes 3 months to 9 months.

9. Red White & Blue Striped Romper Toddler Girls Striped Cotton Romper $24 $10.80 Macy's See on Macy's This cute little romper is on major sale right now at Macy's. The Carter's design is available in a 3T and 4T and is simply too cute for words. Granted, I'm partial to stripes, but is there really another day that's more suited to stripes than July 4th? I don't think so!