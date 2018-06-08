10 '90s BFF Products You & Your Bestie Totally Need On National Best Friend Day 2018
I will always have a soft spot in my heart for the '90s. The Adidas slides, the mini backpacks, the neon — it was a glorious time to be alive. Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention the BFF swag that basically defined my existence back then. Exchanging friendship bracelets or a broken heart necklace with your bestie was a vital rite of passage. Fortunately some of those '90s trends are having a bit of a comeback moment, and that includes '90s BFF products. Oh yes, it's enough to make you call up your grade school best friend and ask if she still has her half of the heart!
While some '90s fads still seem cool (spaghetti straps, combat boots), others make me look back and ask, "Whyyyyy?" Even if people are bringing back scrunchies and fanny packs, I just can't relive those fashion moments. I shudder when I think about how I used to rock a Loony Tunes tee and bike shorts. However, knowing that BFF nostalgia pieces are coming back around makes my heart sing. It's a throwback to simpler times, when all you cared about was what flavor Lip Smacker your bestie liked best. So to reminisce about that sweet time in your life, here are 10 up '90s BFF pieces you and your bestie need.
1Yin Yang BF Necklace
I'm not sure what's more iconically '90s — necklaces you could break in two to share with your bestie, or yin and yang symbols. That's why I practically squealed with joy when I saw this yin yang bestie necklace that combines both '90s trends.Buy Now
2Friendship Bracelets
Back in the '90s, if you weren't rocking a serious stack of friendship bracelets, you were nobody. You earned cred if you made the bracelets yourself, but Claire's had some pretty good ones, too. When I stumbled upon these neon friendship bracelets on Etsy, I knew exactly what I'd be getting my modern day bestie for her upcoming birthday.Buy Now
3Power Bead BFF Bracelets
Remember bead bracelets? I had a Jade one that I was convinced would bring me good luck. Combining that trend with a BFF charm — c'mon, does it get any better than this? And the fact that these bracelets are from none other than the '90s jewelry powerhouse, Claire's, is really just icing on the cake.Buy Now
4Lip Smackers
In the '90s, lip balm was more than just something you put on your lips — it was a bona fide fashion accessory. You'd wear a lanyard necklace and proudly rock all the flavors you loved (Dr. Pepper was clearly the best). But to take your friendship to the next level, you'd trade Bonne Bell flavors. Kind of gross when you think about it now, but really what says "You're the best" like sharing your Berry Blast?Buy Now
5Best Friends Glitter Heart Pendant Necklaces - 2 Pack
Perhaps the most significant '90s BFF bling of all was the broken heart necklace. It was loaded with symbolism and fraught with drama. If you had two best friends, who would get your other half? If you were fighting, would you keep wearing your necklace? What happened if your friend moved away? That's why I was so pleased to see the classic BFF chain is still available at Claire's for the next generation to enjoy.Buy Now
6BFF Temporary Tattoos
Temporary tattoos came on the scene in the '90s and we lost our minds. Henna, Disney princesses, peace signs — it was amazing. Couple the tattoo idea with a pledge of eternal friendship, and your sleepover was guaranteed to be the stuff of dreams.Buy Now
7Matching Sun & Moon Rings
What '90s jewelry collection was complete without a sun, moon, or star? You knew your friendship was heading in the right direction if you exchanged galactic rings.Buy Now
8BFF Tattoo Chokers
Tattoo chokers. Mood rings. Yin Yang signs. If you combine all three, we're talking the trifecta of '90s BFF jewelry. It seriously doesn't get any better than this.Buy Now
9Matching Puka Shell Bracelets
Puka shell necklaces and bracelets were all the rage in the '90s, and if you and your bestie wore matching puka shells, well, you were next level.Buy Now
10Friendship Mood Band Rings
If you weren't wearing one of these friendship mood band rings, you could barely show your face at a sleepover. They revealed your "inner emotion" and could tell you just how your friends were feeling.Buy Now