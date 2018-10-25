10 Affordable Kylie Jenner Halloween 2018 Costume Ideas, Inspired By Her Colorful Instagram Feed
Kylie Jenner makes some bold fashion choices. Whether you love her look or hate it, one thing is certain: you probably can't dress like her in your every day life. That is, unless you're a fashion blogger or aspiring reality TV star. Luckily, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to try on her look for yourself, no holding back. Get inspired to get your Kylie on with this Halloween costume inspo from Kylie Jenner, courtesy of her own Instagram account.
As you can imagine, some of Kylie's outfits come with a pretty steep price tag. With a little creativity (and a whole lot of Googling), I've come up with ways to recreate her looks on a budget. This can serve as your guide, or simply inspiration. Honestly, discovering affordable ways to create high-fashion looks is half the fun. Once you've picked out an original Kylie outfit you want to emulate, be resourceful! Look through your own closet, borrow from friends, and compare prices for different pieces online.
Of course, you'll notice that Kylie changes her hair almost as much as she changes her outfits. If you're committed to channeling your inner Kylie, purchasing a wig isn't a bad idea. Otherwise, let your outfit do the talking.
Look #1
Twenty Fun Satin Dress - Pink, $60, Fashion Nova.
Dani Dusty Rose Suede Lace-Up Heels, $44, Lulus.
This was Kylie's first outfit for her big 21st birthday. Fashion Nova has an entire line of clothing inspired by Kylie's most iconic looks, and their satin dress looks almost identical to the celeb's custom piece. Complete the look with some lace-up heels and a sleek bun.
Look #2
Soothe Off Shoulder Jumpsuit, $25, Fashion Nova.
Yoki Womens Chunky Sneakers, $28, Amazon.
Kylie takes athleisure up about five notches with this jumpsuit. Grab the jumpsuit dupe from Fashion Nova, and pair it with a pair of chunky "dad" sneakers. Amazon has a ton of different sneaker options.
Look #3
Lioness Lara Jumpsuit, $92, Revolve.
Snap-Button Utility Jumpsuit, $29, Forever 21.
Kylie really knows how to rock a jumpsuit. Depending on your budget, there is a pricier and a cheaper jumpsuit option. Though not identical, they both look extremely Kylie-inspired. Pair the jumpsuit with your favorite pair of black heels.
Look #4
Jacklyn Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $28, Fashion Nova.
This is one of my personal favorite Kylie looks, probably because it's one of the most low-key. Fashion Nova yet again created a perfect version of the dress, and you can finish your look with soft waves in your hair and a cinnamon brown lip color.
Look #5
Active Ribbed Tank Top, $8, Forever 21.
High-Rise Mom Jeans, $30, Forever 21.
Highest Heel Womens Neon Green Pump, $35, Amazon.
When it comes to showing stomach, Kylie is fearless. She paired a super cropped tank with high-waisted, light wash jeans, and finished the look with eye-catching neon green heels. Recreate the full look with the much more affordable options above.
Look #6
LEFASHION Women Long Sleeve Round Neck Solid Color Hoodies Mini Dress, $20, Walmart.
WILD DIVA Faux Suede Stretch Black Womens Over The Knee Boots, $40, Tillys.
I don't know about you, but I'm loving the sweatshirt dress and over-the-knee boot combo going on right now. To recreate this one, all you need is a white sweatshirt dress and a pair of OTK boots — bonus points if they have silver sparkles on them, but not required. Tie your hair back in a tight bun with a side part and don't forget to keep your sunglasses on all night.
Look #7
Black Bandeau Midi Dress, $15, Missguided.
Cambridge Select Women's Retro Platform Fashion Sneaker, $32-$35, Amazon.
Can we make sneakers with dresses a permanent thing? Skip the high heels and pair a black strapless midi dress with chunky kicks. Easy and comfy.
Look #8
Boyfriend Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $40, Nordstrom Rack.
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short, $8-$12, Amazon.
Women's Maybelle Bulky Sneakers, $25, Target.
Metallic Silver Fabric Waist Bag Fanny Pack, $13, Amazon.
I don't quite understand this particular look, but I also don't hate it. Grab a pair of spandex biker shorts and an oversized pink blazer that you're guaranteed to wear again and again. Throw a fanny pack around your waist, pop on some chunky silver sneakers, and you're all set.
Look #9
Women's Seamless Racerback Sports Bra, $17, Target.
Waffle-Knit Zip-Up Hoodie, $15, Forever 21.
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short, $8-$12, Amazon.
Cambridge Select Women's Retro Platform Fashion Sneaker, $32-$35, Amazon.
Are you headed to a Halloween party or to SoulCycle in Calabasas? It's anyone's guess! All you need to recreate this look is a pair of spandex biker shorts, a black sports bra, a black zip-up hoodie, and those chunky sneakers. As you can probably tell by now, chunky kicks are a staple in Kylie's wardrobe.
Look #10
Neon Mini Dress, $25, Forever 21.
Orange Wristlet bag, $40, Etsy.
Loslandifen Women Leather Pumps, $29, Amazon.
Orange you glad it's time to celebrate Halloween? (Sorry, I couldn't resist.) Turn heads in a neon mini dress and matching neon orange heels. Fun fact: her pricey orange Edie Parker bag isn't available to the public yet... so you'll need to make do with something else for the evening.