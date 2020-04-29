I love baking, and during this quarantine, I've been baking more than ever. Unfortunately, sourcing my ingredients has become harder and harder. I had to wait a month for yeast, cocoa powder is hard to get, and flour? Yeah right. So I've compiled a list of baked goods you can make without flour because I know you're probably in the same boat.

Sometimes a little time spent thinking out of the box can lead to huge revelations — and this is as true for baking as it is for everything else in life. Yes, for some recipes you'll be looking at creative workarounds, but for many, flour was never designed to be a part of it, and it's wonderful without it. Some of these recipes use oats, some crackers or almond flour, it's all a matter of what you want to bake. Cakes, muffins, and many cookies might be a stretch without flour, but pies, cheesecakes, bars, and mixes? Who needs flour?

Let your creativity run wild. Experiment. Make a jam for your flourless chocolate cake. Whip up homemade whipped cream to go with your pie. Don't be afraid to take risks. With all the stress in life right now, sometimes you just need to let go, and this is a good place to do that.

1. Flourless Chocolate Cake Gimme Some Oven Three ingredients make up this divine creation from Gimme Some Oven and none of them are flour. Flourless chocolate cake is dead simple, and oh my heavens, the way it melts in your mouth — there aren't words to describe how lovely it is. You could serve it with ice cream, but I prefer it with a little espresso.

2. Flan Averie Cooks I have dreams about the flan I used to get at this tiny restaurant in the city. Since the whole city is closed, I will have to contend with making it myself. Fortunately, Averie Cooks made this flour-free delight first, and explains the process to all of us.

3. Macarons Mathias Darmell / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images This macaron recipe from Tasty is the simplest one I've made. However, that does not mean that it is easy. This is a goalpost for bakers. But once you ace it, you're golden.

4. No Bakes Averie Cooks This buckeye fudge by Averie Cooks is a great alternative to making actual buckeyes, which make you hate life as you make them. All the taste — none of the hassle. Also, these flour-free treats freeze really well.

5. Almond Crust Pie When you think of a fruit or a cream pie, you probably think of a fluffy, butter and flour crust, but that's not the only option. This almond flour crust from Spruce Eats is so good, you won't even think about the flour crust. It's particularly good with chocolate silk and peanut butter cream pies.

6. No Bakes No bake cookies are close to the top of my list of favorite cookies. Not only are they flour-free and easy to make, but they take almost no time to put together. Just make sure you follow the directions closely so that they firm up.

7. Grasshopper Bark Brown Eyed Baker This grasshopper bark from Brown Eyed Baker is deceptively simple, but it's a showstopper. It's just a few ingredients, and the end result is a creamy-dreamy blend of mint and chocolate. It's perfect for a little snack in the afternoon.

8. Cheesecake Wong Yu Liang/Moment/Getty Images Cheesecake is one of the easiest things to make without flour if you feel like truly baking something. Even if it cracks, it's still delicious, and you can just cover that up with some fruit. We're headed into berry season, so take advantage of the fresh harvest. This recipe from Food.com is the best.

9. Chocolate Pudding In The Microwave Did you know that you can make chocolate pudding in the microwave? Yeah. I made this every single week of my pregnancy, and now my kids love it as well. It even forms that delightful skin atop the surface that I love so much. This recipe from Allrecipes is a absolute classic.