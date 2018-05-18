With another royal wedding just a day away, it looks like most of the world is gripped by fierce royal fever yet again. And why not? The royals can influence everything from fashion choices to philanthropic causes, so it's no wonder they get so much attention. If you want your own daughter to have such a legacy, then consider a baby name that princesses have had from around the world. Sure, the fairy tale and Disney variety of princesses get a lot of attention, too, but these real-life royals are worthy name inspirations in their own right.

Whether they attain the title by birth or marriage, princesses in the real world still gain a tremendous amount of attention and power for their royal standing. And it isn't limited to the British Royal Family, either. Princesses from many countries still hold political and social relevance for millions of people.

Sure, most everyone would envy the life of a royal. But these real-life princesses don't spend their days idling around. They're dedicated philanthropists and outspoken advocates who often use their position and power to help others. (Well, at least those who are adults. The under-18 princesses get a pass for not appearing much in the spotlight yet.) Basically? These women are great sources of inspiration for your own kid's name.

1 Alexandra WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To start, the British Royal Family has a ton of excellent princess names. For example, Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is cousin to the Queen and a member of the British Royal Family, as noted by the royal family's official website. She serves as patron to over 100 organizations, and her philanthropic interests cover everything from the arts to mental health care.

2 Ameera Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images News/Getty Images Princess Ameera Al-Taweel of Saudi Arabia is a renowned philanthropist and ambassador. As her Twitter page shows, Ameera Al-Taweel supports Perkins School for the Blind, as well as many other worthy organizations.

3 Beatrice Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Famous for her fabulous hats, Princess Beatrice of York is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. She's also known for her charity work with organizations such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, as noted in Good Housekeeping.

4 Charlene Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A former Olympic swimmer, Charlene, Princess of Monaco, is the wife of Prince Albert. She is mother to twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. If you're crossing your fingers for a little one who hopefully loves the water as much as you do, then this lovely name is a great choice.

5 Charlotte Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the daughter of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, hardly needs an introduction. She's only three, so the world will have to wait and see what great things this girl will one day accomplish.

6 Claire Scott Barbour/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although she's well known for her gorgeous wedding gown (it is believed to have inspired the wedding dress that Anne Hathaway's character wore in Princess Diaries 2, A Royal Engagement, this princess is notable for many reasons. Princess Claire of Belgium supports environmental causes and animal charities, as noted on Royal Central. She's also fluent in English, French, and Dutch.

7 Elisabeth Mark Renders/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heir apparent to the Belgian throne, Princess Elisabeth Theresia Maria Helena is only 16, but she's already made a number of public appearances. Princess Elisabeth even christened the Pollux P902 patrol ship and gave a speech in 2015, as noted in Royal Central.

8 Kako Ken Ishii/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A member of the Japanese Imperial Family, Princess Kako of Akishino is often praised as a modern and popular princess, as noted in Nippon.com. She is seen as someone who can make the imperial household fresh and relevant to younger generations, and is the first to admit that she isnt perfect: “My biggest shortcoming is that I have a short fuse, just like my father. At home I often get into quarrels over minor things," she once said, according to Nippon.

9 Loenor Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leonor, Princess of Asturias, is the daughter of Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano and King Felipe VI. Only 12, Leonor is heir presumptive to the throne of Spain, and has one of the most beautiful and unique princess names out there.