There are some toys from my childhood that I'd just as soon forget, like those creepy little furbies and the gender stereotypical dolls. But there are some toys that I still put up on a pedestal as being the best of all time. The '90s had some pretty amazing toy moments that deserve to be relived. Here are 10 toys from your childhood to buy your kids, and news flash: they still rock.

The funniest thing about '90s toys is that there's like zero technology involved. Even the ones that I remember thinking were pretty high tech, like Gameboys, now seem completely antiquated. Ahhh, remember how Tetris used to be like the best thing ever? And who could forget Talkboys, which were spawned from one of the best movies of all time, Home Alone 2. Yes, those handheld audio/video recorders look ridiculous now, but before everyone was shooting iPhone videos, Talkboys and Talkgirls, were the hot ticket items.

If you remember the toys from your childhood as being the gold standard for fun, here are 10 of them that you'll love introducing your kids too now. Sure, some of look creepy compared to the modern day versions (looking at you, original Trolls), but that's half the fun!

1 Original Trolls Vintage Russ Troll Dolls Etsy With their furry combed-up hair, beady eyes, and resistance to clothes, troll dolls were surely weird, but for some reason, every kid in the '90s had to have one!

3 Cabbage Patch Kids Coleco Cabbage Patch Dolls Etsy I can still remember the name of my Cabbage Patch Doll (Octavia Katherine, for the record!). The fact that they came with their own birth certificate was one of the coolest things about them. Sure, there are modernized Cabbage Patch dolls available but the vintage ones, with their tight curls and sweat suits, are just so adorable.

4 Koosh Balls Koosh Ball Amazon Growing up, Koosh balls were a big part of every day life. Whether you were randomly squeezing one during class, or whipping them around the playground, there was just something about these neon squish balls that made them addictive.

5 Gak Nickelodeon Gak Glow in the Dark Toy Wiz I loved Gak — the smell of it, the "fart-like" sounds it made, and the little container you had to squeeze it back into. It made the perfect birthday party favor or stocking stuffer, and it deserves a comeback! Plus it's like the OG slime.

6 Stretch Armstrong Stretch Armstrong Action Figure eBay The joy of Stretch Armstrong was seeing just how far you and your friends could stretch him. With his "unbreakable limbs", he was the ultimate stretchy super hero.

7 Beanie Babies TY Beanie Baby Pouch the Kangaroo Amazon Beanie Babies weren't just a popular toy in the '90s — they were an obsession. Everyone was suddenly a serious "toy collector" and if you lost a tag, gasp! Some are actually worth a pretty penny now. If only you had held on to yours...

8 Super Soaker 2 Larami Super Soaker Etsy Super Soakers revolutionized the water fight and were basically the best thing about summer. Well, that and the slip 'n slide. Sure there are modern water guns with even more bells n' whistles, but there's nothing like the original.