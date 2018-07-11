Whether you're perched under a beach umbrella or lounging on your porch, there's nothing better than getting lost in a good book on a hot summer day. When you have a real page-turner on your hands, the dog days of summer can seem downright blissful. The only trouble is finding just the right book — one that you never want to put down. After all, summer is too short to be reading a dud! That's why we put together a summer reading list for adults that is guaranteed to turn you into a real bookworm during the remaining weeks of the season.

When I think back on some of my favorite summer memories, many of them are linked to a specific book or series that consumed me at the time. Back in 2014, when I was pregnant with my first, I discovered the Elena Ferrante Neopolitan Novels and it was like the outside world disappeared and I was transported to Naples, Italy in the '50s. I tore through all four books and I was actually a little heartbroken when I finished the last page of the last book. (Fortunately, it's being made into an HBO show so I have that to look forward to!).

Books can be so wonderfully addictive. So, whether you love epic novels or prefer non-fiction, you'll find a book you'll absolutely want to get lost in here.

For Your Next Book Club Little Fires Everywhere

I'm currently reading this for my book club and I must admit, I was hooked from the first fiery page. It's set in the wealthy community of Shaker Heights, Ohio, but all is not what it seems. You quickly find yourself getting lost in the world of the Richardson family and the people who enter their orbit.

For Those with Russia on the Brain A Gentlemen in Moscow

This is one of those books that has everyone, and I mean everyone, talking. The riveting novel by Amor Towles is set in the Metropol Hotel in Bolshevik Russia and tells the tale of Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, a man under house-arrest. The print edition is full of interesting footnotes about Russian history that bring the story to life.

For the Memoir-Lover Parker Posey: You're on an Airplane

My love for Parker Posey dates back to when I first saw her in 'Dazed and Confused,' and she encouraged the freshman to "fry like bacon." She's quirky and not afraid to take on some pretty weird roles. Her new memoir is just as quirky as she is. In addition to some great storytelling, the book includes recipes, handmade collages, and hilarious how-to's.

For Those Obsessed with 'Gone Girl' Sharp Objects

If you're like me, you devoured Gillian Flynn's thrilling novel, 'Gone Girl' — the book that ultimately went on to become an award-winning film starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Now you can read Flynn's first novel, 'Sharp Objects' before you get lost in the HBO adaptation of it, starring Amy Adams. The HBO series debuted July 8, so get reading!

For the Budding Hostess with the Mostest The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters

What if you could distill down the elements of what makes a good dinner party or a productive meeting? Priya Parker attempts to do so in this interesting non-fiction read. To quote a recent Bustle article, "If you want to get more out of every event, whether it's with your boss and co-workers or friends and family, 'The Art of Gathering' can help."

For the Thrill-Seeker A Long Way From Home

Set in 1954 Australia, this new novel from the Booker Prize-winning author, Peter Carey, explores the continent as the lead characters compete in a 10,000 mile car race across it. At times funny, at times heartbreaking, you'll walk away from this book knowing a lot more about the "Land Down Under," and its dark side.

For Those All About Family Laura and Emma

In her debut novel, Greathead develops two unique characters: the upper-class single mom, Laura, who never intended to have children, and her daughter, Emma. You'll get caught up in their lives as they navigate New York's Upper East Side in the '80s and '90s.

For Those who Love a Good (Female) Spy Who is Vera Kelly?

This book is a real page-turner. One minute you're in Greenwich Village in the early '60s, the next you're in Argentina in the midst of a coup. With a clever female spy as the story's protagonist, what's not to love?

For Fans of Curtis Sittenfield You Think It, I'll Say It

I read Sittenfield's novel, 'American Wife' — a fictionalized account of the life of First Lady Laura Bush — and fell in love with her storytelling. That's why I was so excited to read her latest book, 'You Think It, I'll Say It,' her first collection of short stories. These stories are full of sharp observations, and you'll love breezing through them.