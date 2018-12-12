10 Celeb Babies Due In 2019

Can you believe there are only a few more weeks left in 2018? (Unbelievable!) In some ways, this year flew right by. In other ways *cough* politically *cough* this pregnancy is lasting forever *cough*, the days seem to have dragged on forever. And is it just me, or did it seem like there were a ton of celebrity pregnancy announcements within the past six months or so? So let's take a look at 12 celeb babies due in 2019. Because it looks like there's going to be a Hollywood baby boom after the new year rolls around.

Maybe it's just because I've been pregnant for the majority of 2018, but I swear, every time single time I paid attention to any type of celebrity news, there was yet another baby-on-the-way proclamation. I have to admit, though, that I felt some sort of special connection to each pregnant celebrity as the news came out. Like, "Woo! Meghan Markle and I can both rock our bumps together." (You know, because we know each other and hang out all of the time and all.) Or, "Now I can say I was pregnant the same time as Amy Schumer!" (Spoiler alert: No one cares.) So without further ado, let's take stock of which celebs will be giving birth in 2019. There's ...

1 Meghan Markle & Prince Harry On Oct. 15, Kensington Palace revealed via social media that the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the message read, according to Cosmopolitan. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

2 Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Back in August, Carrie Underwood revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child in spring 2019, USA Today reported. Not long afterward, the country music singer shared that she had suffered three miscarriages in two years before this pregnancy.

3 Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer As Vogue reported, Amy Schumer broke her pregnancy news on Oct. 22 — with a little help from her friend, Jessica Yellin, of News Not Noise. At the very end of a list of Schumer's political candidate picks ahead of the mid-term election, there was a note that read, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.” LOL. Schumer has recently noted that she's well into her second trimester at this point. So she'll be welcoming a 2019 baby, for sure.

4 Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill The Victoria's Secret model announced in August that she and her husband Caleb Followill (of Kings of Leon) are expecting their second child, Elle reported. She shared the news via Instagram with a bikini photo, writing simply, "SURPRISE."

5 Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Back in September, Jessica Simpson spilled the beans that she and her husband Eric Johnson would be welcoming baby number three in 2019, ET Online reported. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she captioned the pregnancy announcement/sex reveal. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

6 Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi & Jionni LaValle After sharing a few months before that she and her husband were actively trying for a third child, the Jersey Shore star finally made her big announcement, E! Online reported. On Thanksgiving Day, Snookie shared a series of photos of her two children holding a framed sonograph, writing, "What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving ❤️ 🙏🏽 #family."

7 Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra As Us Weekly reported, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierria officially announced they were expecting their third child together in September. “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.” She went on to say: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

8 Rachel Platten & Kevin Lazan The "Fight Song" singer announced she is pregnant with her first child with husband Kevin Lazan in July, according to People. “This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I am pregnant!!” Platten captioned a bump photo on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months.”

9 Bekah Martinez & Grayston Leonard The former Bachelor contestant shared that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, back in September, according to PureWow. Although the pregnancy wasn't necessarily planned — as she explained to fans in a YouTube video — she was excited and looking forward to motherhood.