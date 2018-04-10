10 Christening & Baptism Quotes That Perfectly Capture The Sacred Day

My children's baptisms have been some of the most special days of my life. The saying goes, "It takes a village to raise a child," and there is truly nothing like being surrounded by a community of loving people promising to be that village for you as you dedicate your little one to God and promise to spiritually support and guide him for the rest of his life. It's a memorable experience for families, and we want to do everything we can to make it special, including finding the right words. When looking for quotes for a christening or baptism, there are a lot of variables to think about: You want something that is timeless without being overused, profound without being nauseatingly sentimental, and personal without being too intimate. It's a tall order, and you might find yourself balking at the idea of penning the right words of your own for such an important occasion. Luckily, you don't have to.

There are no shortage of heavy-hitting quotes, prayers, and Scripture verses for this occasion, and I've compiled a list below of some of the most moving ways to say what's in your heart. Because your love for the child in your life deserves the perfect expression, and their baptism or christening is exactly the right time for it. So whether you want to read it during the ceremony, write it in a card, or send it out to family and friends as an announcement, here are some suggestions for a memorable day.

The Meaning Of Baptism "If you accept the belief that baptism incorporates us in the mystical body of Christ, into the divine DNA, then you might say that the Holy Spirit is present in each of us, and thus we have the capacity for the fullness of redemption, of transformation." — Fr. Thomas Keating

A Blessing Specific To A Christening "On your baby's christening, this brings a prayer for God's loving guidance and everlasting care; for blessings and happiness all your life through, not only for baby, but also for you." — Author Unknown

A Bible Verse From The New Testament "Every good and perfect gift is from above." — James 1:17

A Bible Verse From The Old Testament "For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good, to give you a future and a hope." — Jeremiah 29:11

An Irish Baby Blessing "For your baptism day, may God grant you always A sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you A sheltering angel so nothing can harm you Laughter to cheer you, faithful friends near you And whenever you pray Heaven to hear you." — Author Unknown

An Ancient Biblical Blessing "The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you, the Lord lift up his face toward you and give you peace." — Numbers 6:24-26

A Touching Inspirational Quote "Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility." — Kate Douglas Wiggins

A Biblical Psalm "Children are a gift from the Lord, a child is a reward." — Psalm 127:3

A Simple Modern Blessing Of Love "As the droplets of water are placed upon you, you are wrapped in God's precious love. May he bless, guide and protect you, keeping you safe, healthy and happy from above. God bless you." — Author Unknown