10 Christmas Breakfast Recipes To Make In Your Crock-Pot, Because You Know How Hectic The Morning Can Be
If you've got kids, you know that breakfast is probably the furthest thing from their minds on Christmas morning. What kid can think about food when there are presents to be unwrapped and new toys to test out? But when it's all said and done and your living room is a wrapping paper and cardboard disaster zone, those little tummies need to get fed. Given that there's so much other stuff going on, you'll want a breakfast that comes together with minimal effort. Luckily, there are lots of Christmas breakfast recipes to make in the Crock-Pot that fit the bill.
You can obviously go with healthy egg and veggie based breakfast options on Christmas morning. But there's no time like a holiday to bend the rules a little bit and let your kids indulge their sweet tooth (or your own, for that matter). So in addition to amazing breakfast creations loaded with vegetables and protein, you can also consider serving up something like chocolatey French toast or sticky cinnamon rolls. If you really want to relax on Christmas morning, you can even set up the Crock-Pot the night before and wake up to piping hot oatmeal.
Here are 10 delicious recipes to dig into on Christmas morning.
1Breakfast Pizza
Pizza on Christmas morning? It totally works if it's this recipe for Crock-Pot breakfast pizza from Recipes That Crock.
2Cheesy Bacon Potatoes
Cheese, bacon, and potatoes? This Crock-Pot recipe from Seduction in the Kitchen has got all the essential breakfast elements that your family will flip for.
3Breakfast Burritos
Little ones will probably be eager to scarf down breakfast and get back to their new stash of presents, so an option they can eat with one hand like these slow cooker breakfast burritos from Pretty Providence could be perfect.
4Overnight Gingerbread Oats
You don't have to wait until dessert to get your gingerbread fix. This recipe for gingerbread oatmeal from I Don't Have Time for That will tide you over.
5Pumpkin Gingerbread Steel Cut Oats
Want something even sweeter than gingerbread oats? Try this recipe for Crock-Pot pumpkin gingerbread oats from Humorous Homemaking.
6Breakfast Apple Crisp
Apple crisp isn't just for dessert. This recipe for overnight apple crisp in the Crock-Pot from For the Love of Food has a special ingredient that makes it breakfast-friendly.
7Chocolate Chip Scones
There's really nothing you can't make in a Crock-Pot. Baking Queen 74's chocolate chip scone recipe looks absolutely delicious, and requires minimal clean up if you line your slow cooker like she did.
8Nutella French Toast Casserole
This Crock-Pot Nutella French toast from I Can Cook That looks super decadent and absolutely delicious. You'd definitely have to be on Santa's nice list to deserve a breakfast like this.
9Breakfast Casserole
Got a big crowd spending the night at your house for Christmas? You can start cooking this Crock-Pot breakfast casserole overnight and wake up to a delicious meal for 12 as soon as everyone runs down the stairs to check out what Santa brought them.
10Cinnamon Rolls
After all your hard work toward making the holiday come together (in coordination with Santa, of course), a cup of coffee and a gooey Crock-Pot cinnamon bun from La Creme de la Crumb might be the perfect way to treat yourself.
