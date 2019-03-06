St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with an Irish feast? Considering I'll be 34 weeks pregnant on March 17, stuffing my face is really the only way I can celebrate. Head to your local grocery store and you'll see plenty of beer and baked goods smothered with green sprinkles, but this holiday is the perfect opportunity to try out some authentic Irish cuisine. These 10 traditional Irish recipes are ideal for St. Patrick's Day and yes, of course, they all pair well with a pint of Guinness.

If you know anything about Irish cuisine, you'll know these roundup features plenty of their holy trinity: cabbage, corned beef, and potatoes. If you're a fan of any of these things, I can pretty much guarantee you'll be re-making these recipes long past St. Patrick's Day. Whether you're hosting a St. Paddy's party or simply bringing Ireland to your family's dinner table, you'll be sure to thoroughly impress your diners with these classic Irish dishes. Pro-tip: Make sure you tell your family, friends, and party guests to come hungry, because most of these dishes are deliciously hearty. In other words, they're the best types of holiday food!

1 Slow Cooker Corned Beef & Cabbage Chew Out Loud This famous dish is a St. Patrick's Day staple, and this slow cooker corned beef and cabbage recipe by Chew Out Loud is a can't-miss. Just dump everything into your crockpot and let the countertop appliance do all the work – what's easier?

2 Lazy Cabbage Rolls Natasha's Kitchen Any recipe with the word "lazy" in the title has my attention. Cabbage rolls are a crowd-pleaser, but they take a bit of time and TLC to properly prepare. These lazy cabbage rolls by Natasha's Kitchen, on the other hand, have all the same great flavors and require about half the effort.

3 Corned Beef Hash Dinner Then Dessert Corned beef hash is technically a breakfast dish, but I think you can get away with eating it for any meal on St. Patrick's Day. Dinner Then Dessert's corned beef hash recipe is absolutely mouth-watering, and will be a definite hit come March 17. Plus, if you've already got your corned beef prepped, it only requires about 15 minutes!

4 Shepherd's Pie The Comfort of Cooking If you're a "meat and potatoes" lover, this dish was made for you. I picture a dish like this Shepherd's Pie by The Comfort of Cooking. Seriously, it tastes like wrapping yourself in a big, fluffy blanket feels. In blogger Georgia's words, it's pretty much "bliss in a baking dish."

5 Boxty Potato Pancakes A Spicy Perspective These customary Irish potato pancakes are not only delicious, but they're also wonderfully easy to make. Keep them simple and serve them as-is, or stuff them with mushrooms like this version from blogger A Spicy Perspective. (Trust me, they're good either way!)

6 Colcannon With Leeks & Kale Good Life Eats Colcannon is a classic Irish dish made from potatoes and cabbage or kale, but I love the minor tweaks Good Life Eats made in her colcannon recipe. As a mashed potato addict, I urge you... make this dish on St. Patricks's Day. It may or may not become a family favorite.

7 Dublin Coddle Simply Scratch Blogger Simply Scratch calls this Dublin Coddle recipe "cozy-comfort in a pot," and I'd say that's pretty spot on. Made with bacon, pork sausage, potatoes, and a few other goodies, this is a filling dish that is particularly decadent on chilly St. Paddy's Days.

8 Irish Beef Stew Damn Delicious A warm, tender, buttery mash-up of beef and mashed potatoes, this Irish beef stew recipe by Damn Delicious is everything that comfort food should be. I'm sorry, but anyone who doesn't want their meal served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes is not someone to be trusted.

9 Corned Beef Burgers With Irish Cheddar Cheese Climbing Grier Mountain Let's be real, there is really nothing that goes better with a cold beer than a juicy burger. These corned beef burgers with Irish cheddar cheese by Climbing Grier Mountain will be delicious all on their own, but will undoubtedly be even better after throwing a few drinks back, because what doesn't?