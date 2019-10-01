Halloween is a great opportunity to show off your baby bump and your wicked wit. It can be frustrating to dress during your pregnancy on a good day, let alone for a specific themed event. But these clever maternity Halloween costumes treat your belly like the perfect dress-up accessory it is. After all, when else is it socially acceptable to highlight the spookiness of seeing a footprint poke from inside your tummy?

Whether you like to joke that you're carrying a little monster or you're baking a bun in the oven, there are so many punny ideas to dress up for Halloween during your pregnancy. The best maternity costumes are chuckle-worthy without sacrificing comfort.

My son was born in the middle of October, so I was a little bummed I didn't get a chance to use my ginormous belly as a Halloween prop. I'm counting on all of you to flaunt the cheeky maternity costumes I missed out on. Whether you're in the mood for an elaborate Lycra and Styrofoam contraption with room for the bump, or all you can bear to do is throw on a t-shirt and call it a day, these clever Halloween costumes for pregnant women will bring on the laughs.

1. Devil Child Costume Expecting Mother Halloween Costume Devil Child The3RDimension | $20 See on Etsy Of course, your precious bundle is going to be a little angel when they make their grand entrance. But for Halloween night, you can dress your bump up as the stuff of nightmares. Rosemary's Baby has nothing on this clever faux face (complete with devil horns) and life-like hands you can stuff under your shirt.

2. Monster Eyeball Costume Maternity Monster Eyeball Pregnancy Tee Crazy Dog Tshirts | $20 See on Amazon Modeled after the character Mike Wazowski from the movie Monsters Inc., this t-shirt is an easy-peasy costume to throw on. A baby bump looks just right as the beloved round green monster. Depending on how you look at it, you could say either you or the baby are dressed up as Mike.

3. Let Meowt Costume Let Meowt Maternity Halloween Costume Motherhood Maternity | $50 $38 See On Motherhood Maternity Who doesn't love a good cat pun? This cute, two-piece cat outfit is perfect for moms-to-be who are really showing, but it's also a fun, informal pregnancy announcement if your bump is still small. Best of all, the long-sleeved, cozy hoodie will keep you warm on chilly fall nights even after Halloween is over.

4. Pregnant Skeleton Costume DIY Pregnant Skeleton Maternity Costume Candyland Studio | $45 See on Amazon If DIY projects don't make you want to scream, this decal kit lets you iron the pregnant skeleton image onto whatever comfy clothes you choose. But why complicate things? Put it on your favorite pair of maternity leggings and a long-sleeved shirt or hoodie.

5. My Mom Is My Costume My Mom Is My Costume Tee maternitytees | $20 See On Etsy It's a baby wearing a mommy suit! Let's face it: the baby is the true star of this Halloween shirt. Imagining your kiddo peeking out from inside is (thank goodness) more cute than creepy in this design.

6. Bun In The Oven Costume Rasta Imposta Fun Bun in the Oven Costume Rasta Imposta | $46 See On Amazon It's a costume and a baby announcement in one. I love this hilarious get-up because you don't necessarily need to be advanced in your pregnancy to wear it. It's also roomy enough to accommodate a baby bump if you're in your last trimester.

7. Mummy Costume Who's Your Mummy Maternity Halloween Costume Motherhood Maternity | $40 $30 See on Motherhood Maternity You're about to be someone's mummy, so you might as well dress like it. The best maternity Halloween ensembles take both comfort and style into consideration. With this Motherhood Maternity costume, your frustrating search for a costume is a wrap (ba-dum-tiss).

8. Deviled Egg Costume Deviled Egg Costume Halloween Costumes | $45 See on Halloween Costumes While this deviled egg costume isn't specifically marketed as a maternity outfit, the yellow circle for the yolk is the perfect shape for round baby bumps. You could even cut out the middle and replace it with your painted belly. Go wild with the egg puns, chickadee.

9. Frankenbaby Costume Frankenbaby Maternity Halloween Costume Motherhood Maternity | $40 $20 See on Motherhood Maternity Just wink if people ask when you and Frankenstein hooked up to produce the adorable love child under your shirt. With the classic head screws in graphics on either side of your bump, Frankenbaby is alive! This is also one time you can use your stiff pregnancy waddle to put on a good show.