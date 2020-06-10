10 Cupcake Recipes Without Flour That Are Perfect Bite-Sized Treats

Whether you can't eat flour or you've just run out, you might find yourself looking for a new cupcake recipe that suits your needs. Well, worry not, because I found 10 recipes for cupcakes that don't need flour that are both festive and fun.

Who doesn't love a cupcake? They are perfectly-sized bites of heaven. And we all know that miniature foods are just better. Mini balls of mozzarella, tiny cocktail sandwiches, shots of hard liquor — anything in miniature size is a treat. And mini cupcakes? I think you know what I think about them. They're perfect. However, almost all of the recipes for cupcakes require all-purpose flour. It's usually the number one ingredient. That doesn't mean you're out of luck. Thanks to the ingenuity of bakers who specialize in allergen-friendly baked goods, and Kosher bakers who have to get really creative around Passover, there are a plethora of flour-free options available for bakers of all levels of experience.

Some of the recipes are going to have you thinking outside the box a bit as to what constitutes a cupcake, be it mini flan or mini cheesecake, but I challenge that if you are willing expand your ideas, you'll be handily rewarded.

1. A Spiced Gluten-Free Cupcake The Urban Poser The Urban Poser has the gluten-free thing down. This recipe calls for coconut flour, which has actually been more available than AP flour recently, and the chai spice of the cupcake really brings out the rich flavors of the cake and light strawberry notes of the frosting.

2. Itty Bitty Cheesecakes LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images I have a tendency to double fist these little beauties. (Listen, I need to taste every flavor.) This recipe from My Baking Addiction is about as easy to follow as you can get, but the flavor really delivers. The trick is that you don't want to overwhelm the tang from the cream cheese with too much sugar or vanilla, and this recipe manages a perfect balance.

3. Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Mini Blender Muffins Averie Cooks Do you know what a muffin is? It's a cupcake that someone forgot to frost. Put some buttercream on these babies from Averie Cooks, and you have peanut butter cup goodness. This version is as simple to put together as it gets because you make it in a blender and pour straight into the pan.

4. Flourless Nutella Muffins Sick of banana bread? Use those overripe bananas to make these flourless nutella muffins fom Kirbie Cravings. If you must, you could top with more nutella or frosting, but these are sweet enough all on their own. Just make sure that you use a silicone or parchment cup and also cooking spray, because these are likely to stick.

5. Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes What Jew Wanna Eat Bring it home, kosher bakers. This recipe from What Jew Wanna Eat utilizes the starch in confectioner's sugar to build the cupcake. Her recipe says that you need to use Kosher for Passover confectioner's sugar, but that's not necessary (unless you're Jewish and reading this at Passover). The fluffy raspberry frosting is the perfect accompaniment.

6. Cake Mix Recipes Y'all. Don't overlook the cake mix that is gathering dust in your cabinet. It makes some killer cupcakes, especially if you're willing to play with the recipe. If it calls for water, try coffee, or whole milk, or substitute half for bourbon or rum. Instead of three whole eggs, try two eggs and two yolks for a richer flavor. Add rum extract or lemon extract for some zing.

7. When You Just Need A Few This small batch, dead simple chocolate cupcake recipe from Bigger Bolder Baking utilizes powdered sugar again, but offers a double dose of chocolate with a coconut twist. Plus, this recipe only makes a handful of cupcakes instead of the standard 24. It's an economical, waste-free recipe that everyone can enjoy.

8. Mini Flan Iliana Mestari/Moment/Getty Images Flan is perfect any time of the year, and for any circumstance. Mini flans are even better because they're miniature. These mocha hazelnut flans from A Sassy Spoon put a fun twist on the original flavors. Don't let flan intimidate you. It's actually one of the easier custards that you'll ever make.

9. Mini Jello Molds I don't know if you know this, but cupcake tins make great gelatin molds. You just pop them out (sometimes you have to use a paring knife around the edge) and serve them with a little bit of whipped cream on top. There are tons of gelatin variations out there, and my favorite is gelatin cheesecake.