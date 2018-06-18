10 Cute Maternity Swimsuits Under $40, Because You Don't Want To Break The Bank For A Temporary Piece
Summer is a glorious time to be pregnant. You basically never have to wear pants (thank you, maternity maxi dresses!), and it's fun to take your bump to the beach. Depending on how far along you are, you might still be able to squeeze into your regular bathing suit. But there's definitely a point in any pregnancy when you need maternity swimwear. Forget about packing a beach ball —you are a beach ball! Fortunately, there are some seriously cute maternity suits under $40 out there that you can feel confident wearing this summer.
When I was very, very pregnant with my first, I had a fun Fire Island getaway planned with friends for Labor Day weekend. It was so late in the season that I didn't want to have to buy a maternity bathing suit, but there was no way around it. I was shocked to find how absurdly expensive maternity swimwear is, especially since you really only can wear it a few months, at best. I ended up dropping more than I care to admit on a suit, and rationalized it by saying I'd wear it my next pregnancy. Well, the odds of being the same amount of pregnant during the same months of the year are pretty slim, and let's just say, I didn't get my money's worth out of that damn suit.
That's why I was on a mission to find maternity bathing suits that are actually affordable. I know, it's like finding a unicorn, but they do exist. So without further ado, here are 10 maternity swimwear options that won't break the bank, but will make you feel ready to strut your bump down the beach.
Feeling Sporty
You can always count on ASOS Maternity to deliver on affordable bump wear, and their swimwear selection doesn't disappoint. I love this sporty one-piece that features elongating stripes and a cute scoop back.Buy Now
Seeing Polka Dots
I love a good polka-dot print, and this one from Motherhood Maternity is no exception. The navy-coral color combination takes what could feel retro into modern territory.Buy Now
Spring for Ruffles & Frills
This sweet one-piece features ruffled trim and a key-hole back. The straps are adjustable and can be detached and crossed in the back. I especially love the jade color of this suit — you'll be the jewel of the beach.Buy Now
Zig and Zag
I love this '70s zig zag print, and I especially the explosion of colors. I really couldn't believe it was priced at only $20 — now that is a serious deal.Buy Now
Wow in Colorful Prints
This halter tie back floral suit is a fun option if you want to dress your bump up in a print. Pair it with a big sun hat and you'll be looking like one stylish mama.Buy Now
Get Gingham
This one-piece has everything you want out of a maternity suit — a fun print and a playful, boho ruffled top. I'd round out the look with some oversized black sunglasses.Buy Now
Set Sail
Ahoy! This nautical bikini is perfect for flaunting that bump. The straps are detachable too, so you can spring for the strapless look if you so desire.Buy Now
Flaunt that Flounce
I adore this flounce top and the vibrant pink color. It's so cute I might even try to wear it postpartum.Buy Now
Chic in Black
You can never go wrong with a simple black suit, and this one has the added benefit of offering SPF 50+ Protection. When you're pregnant it's really important to be mindful of the sun, so this suit is as smart as it is chic.Buy Now
Lovely in Lace
I love the lace neckline on this pink floral one-piece. It's one way to draw attention to some of your, ahem, pregnancy assets, if that's your thing.Buy Now