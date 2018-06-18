Summer is a glorious time to be pregnant. You basically never have to wear pants (thank you, maternity maxi dresses!), and it's fun to take your bump to the beach. Depending on how far along you are, you might still be able to squeeze into your regular bathing suit. But there's definitely a point in any pregnancy when you need maternity swimwear. Forget about packing a beach ball —you are a beach ball! Fortunately, there are some seriously cute maternity suits under $40 out there that you can feel confident wearing this summer.

When I was very, very pregnant with my first, I had a fun Fire Island getaway planned with friends for Labor Day weekend. It was so late in the season that I didn't want to have to buy a maternity bathing suit, but there was no way around it. I was shocked to find how absurdly expensive maternity swimwear is, especially since you really only can wear it a few months, at best. I ended up dropping more than I care to admit on a suit, and rationalized it by saying I'd wear it my next pregnancy. Well, the odds of being the same amount of pregnant during the same months of the year are pretty slim, and let's just say, I didn't get my money's worth out of that damn suit.

That's why I was on a mission to find maternity bathing suits that are actually affordable. I know, it's like finding a unicorn, but they do exist. So without further ado, here are 10 maternity swimwear options that won't break the bank, but will make you feel ready to strut your bump down the beach.