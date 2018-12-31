Astrological queens, gather round. The world's collective obsession with sun astrology (aka that daily horoscope you check) has been intense in 2018 — retrogrades, meteor showers, and solar eclipses garnered lots of fanfare — but it's time to turn your attention to a different kind of cycle: your Chinese zodiac. 2019 is the year of the Pig according to the Chinese zodiac calendar, and to get you all in the mood for the months ahead, I'm hitting you with these cute pictures of babies and pigs living their best lives.

Originating during the Han dynasty, the Chinese zodiac system has twelve signs like sun astrology, but the monikers are different animals that represent the characteristics of people born in a specific year rather than a certain month, as Travel China Guide reports. Each sign has a set of personality traits associated with it, and 2019's status as a Pig year will have a different outcome for you depending on the sign you were born under. People with Pig signs are known to be "diligent, compassionate, and generous" according to China Highlights, so if you're going to give birth sometime next year, you can expect your little one to have those traits.

The Chinese New Year doesn't begin until February 5, 2019, so there's still a bit of time before you have to officially get in the Pig mindset. But it's never too soon to get ready, which is why looking at these precious photos of human and bovine pals just makes sense. Scroll down for 14 snapshots that will melt your heart, and get ready to embrace the year ahead.

1 Comforter Cuties Huffington Post introduced the internet to Libby and Pearl last year, and they've been warming animal and baby lovers' hearts ever since. Follow their mom's Instagram for all the cute pics of the gang.

2 The Perfect Pillow dallasbirthphotographer on Instagram The secret to sleeping like a baby is to either a) be a baby, or b) fall asleep on a baby. Check out more pics like this on K-Rae Images' site.

3 Say what? tk_the_minipig on Instagram They both look like they just got caught doing something they weren't supposed to be doing. But who could get mad at those faces?

4 Cheesin Imgur Sorry, but I couldn't include just one pic of Libby and Pearl. Look at that love.

5 Sleeping Beauties jacquelinehannaphotography on Instagram Shout out to Jacqueline Hanna Photography for blessing us with this image.

6 Pen Pals rachel_jed on Instagram Hangin' in the hay with these two sounds like the recipe for a great afternoon.

7 Oops, The Pig Did It Again linkesphotography on Instagram I don't know how thrilled this little one is to have a porker pal, but I can tell ya I'm thrilled by the photo. Side note, they're both accessory queens.

8 True Love's Kiss HQuality/Shutterstock Piggy pecks are the only kind of kiss I'm interested in. PS his tail is too much for me to handle.

9 Sharing is Caring tk_the_minipig on Instagram You take that side, I'll take this one. Isn't it the sweetest when siblings can share and get along?