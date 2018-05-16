Graduating high school is a big deal, which means you're going to need to go all out with your custom cap decorations. For one thing, when everyone throws their cap in the air, you want yours to be the one that really stands out. It's a moment that you'll cherish forever, or at least one that makes for a great Instagram pic. Whether you want to showcase your love of pop culture or just go for laughs, there are some seriously awesome DIY graduation cap ideas for high school graduates.

Sure, you can opt to leave your cap blank, but once the 'cap throw' takes place, there is zero chance of finding that thing! So why not put your personal mark on your cap? It will make it easier to find, and a whole lot more fun to wear. Because when you think about it, graduation caps and gowns are a hard look to rock seriously — seriously. Putting a hilarious message on your cap, or making a statement with it, is a much better use of that real estate.

So without further ado, here are 10 clever DIY graduation cap ideas for the Class of 2018. Hats off to you!

1 "I Bloom, I Grow" For the music lovers in the house, quote lyrics from the Tyler the Creator song "Where the Flower Blooms" and write "I Bloom, I Grow" on your cap. Bonus points if you include some gorgeous real or faux flowers.

2 "Goodbye Everyone, I'll remember you in the therapy." If your high school experience was more torturous than glorious, then quoting Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants seems like the right route to take."Goodbye Everyone, I'll remember you all in therapy" is a hilarious parting message to all the haters out there.

3 "Already Forgot Everything" Channel the forgetful Dory, from the movies Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and write the playful message "Already Forgot Everything" on your cap. It might not be entirely true now, but try to remember your high school calculus lessons a few months from your graduation ceremony, and then it really will be.

4 "How Lucky We Are To Be Alive Right Now!" There's no hotter ticket on Broadway right now than Hamilton. For the theater kids walking this year, it's only fitting to quote Lin Manuel's blockbuster musical on your grad cap: "How lucky we are to be alive right now!"

5 "Keep Goghing" All the young artistes out there will appreciate this Van Gogh-inspired graduation cap. If you've got some serious art skills, paint your cap à la 'Starry Nights' and accompany it with the puntastic message "Keep Goghing."

6 "On the Run 2 College" If you can hardly wait for the Bey and Jay joint tour this summer, then referencing it on your cap is pop culture perfection. "On the Run 2 College" is so clever, it would certainly make both music legends smile.

7 "If You're Reading This, I Graduated." It's been a minute since Drake released the mixtape, "If You're Reading This It's Too Late," but it's never too late to reference the masterful album. "If you're reading this I graduated" is just a genius cap message, especially when paired with the playful riff on the typical "Parental Advisory" message — now changed to "Senior Advisory".

8 "I Came. Yada, Yada, Yada. I Graduated." Seinfeld is one of those shows that never gets old. While there are tons of worthy quotes from Jerry, Elaine, and Kramer out there, this one from George (and his girlfriend) is just too perfect to use on graduation day: "I came. Yada, Yada, Yada. I Graduated."

9 "I Graduated Once. It was Awful." Imgur For those graduating seniors who are just so over everything, this Grumpy Cat inspired cap is too purrrrfect: "I graduated once. It was awful."