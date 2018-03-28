This Sunday is Easter. It's also April Fools' Day. And if you're doing anything to celebrate Easter, your family probably won't be thinking about April Fools' at all. So it's the perfect chance to completely blindside them with some Easter-themed April Fools' Day pranks.

You'll want to keep the jokes on the gentler side, of course, since it is still a proper holiday. But if you're going to be spending the day with grandparents or other extended family, there's the potential to create some very funny memories, and there are will be a lot of people for you to play pranks on.

This Easter and April Fools' Day mashup is a pretty rare event. While April Fools' Day, like most holidays, is a fixed date, the timing of Easter changes every year based on a calculation involving the spring equinox and the lunar calendar, according to the Sun. That means it can fall on any day from March 22 to April 25.

The last time April Fools' Day coincided with Easter was in 1956, and the next time will be 2029. It's definitely a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity, so don't miss your chance to try out a few of these hilarious pranks on the whole family.

Easter egg hunt for nothing Giphy This is definitely the lazy person's Easter prank: Mashable suggested just not hiding any eggs and pretending like you did and sending everyone out on a hunt for nothing. Alternate, less evil version: say that the eggs are all hidden throughout the house, when they're really all outside. After a period of fruitless searching, admit the prank and then send everyone outside for the real hunt.

Eat dirt Giphy This is a great prank to pull on little kids who haven't yet witnessed the wonder of eating dirt. Get some realistic-looking artificial flowers, put them in a pot, then fill the pot with crushed Oreos, suggested Rich Ferguson. Top it off with a couple candy pebbles and place it on the table as a centerpiece. Then at some point during the meal, reach over, grab the pot, and start spooning the dirt in your mouth. Offer it to others who are in on the prank, then sit back and enjoy your kids' reaction.

Fill a chocolate bunny with mustard Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Mashable suggested taking a foil-wrapped hollow chocolate bunny, unwrapping it just enough to make a discreet hole in the bottom, and then filling that hole with mustard (or some equally unsavory complement to milk chocolate). But you might want to have a spare, unpolluted bunny on hand as a replacement once your victim has gotten a mouthful of chocolatey condiment.

Fill Peeps with sriracha Giphy If filling a chocolate bunny with mustard isn't evil enough for you, you can also try filling Peeps with sriracha, suggested Rich Ferguson. Although, as someone who loves the combination of sweet and spicy, I'm actually not convinced that that would be the worst thing ever. It certainly sounds like an improvement on plain Peeps.

Make Brussels sprouts cake pops Giphy This sounds much easier than making actual cake pops: Insert a cake pop stick in a sprout, dip it in melted chocolate, and add sprinkles, suggested The Denver Housewife. I'm shuddering just thinking about it.

Fill plastic eggs with veggies Giphy Instead of the typical jelly beans and chocolate eggs, fill plastic eggs with veggies, suggested Oh Honestly. Or, if you're feeling extra evil, disguise the veggies in candy wrappers. Good egg-sized veg options include Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, and baby carrots.

Pretend you ate all the candy Giphy Try an Easter-themed spin on Jimmy Kimmel's classic Halloween prank. Instead of telling your kids you ate all their candy from trick-or-treating, give them their Easter baskets, then hide the candy later in the day and tell them that they were devoured by yourself, the Easter bunny, or grandpa. Just make sure you're recording their reactions for posterity.

Make a bouncy egg HooplaKidzLab on YouTube This could be a fun joke to plan ahead of time with the kids, and use to trick some adults. If you place a raw egg in a jar of vinegar for 24 hours, you'll get a rubbery, bouncy egg, as HooplaKidzLab explained in a video demo. You can bounce it, squeeze it, toss it around... just be careful, because it can still break and spray egg innards all over. Or, take it to the next level by using the ink from a highlighter and a black light to create a glow-in-the-dark bouncy egg, also explained by HooplaKidzLab.

Swap raw eggs for hard-boiled ones Giphy Depending on when you dye Easter eggs, this one will probably have to happen before April 1 — but that way they really won't be expecting a thing. When giving your kids their Easter eggs to decorate, mix in a couple of eggs that you haven't hardboiled, suggested Oh Honestly. Then, if they accidentally squeeze too hard while dipping them in dye, they'll be covered in egg goo. Will the look on their faces be worth the cleanup afterwards? Only you know the answer to that....