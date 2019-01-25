Space heaters are becoming more popular than ever, and for good reason. Heating your space during freezing winters can wind up costing you a pretty penny (or ten), and who isn't looking for a way to save a little money? Instead of piling on layers of clothing, investing in an energy efficient space heater can keep you toasty all season long, while making sure your bill isn't making you cry. These 10 energy efficient space heaters are some of the best of the best.

If you've never used a space heater before, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like: it's designed to heat up whatever space it's put in. Obviously, these can be good for a variety of reasons. First, it can be expensive to heat up an entire home (think about all those rooms you don't really use). Second, they can help warm up those spaces that always seem to stay cold, like your drafty office or constantly-chilly basement. Add the fact that space heaters are portable and inexpensive, and you've got a perfectly good alternative to cranking up the thermostat.

Here's how a space heater can cut energy costs. "Every degree above 68°F consumes 3-5% more energy," according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company. I don't know about you, but that temperature is a bit too low to be comfortable for me. If you agree, keep your thermostat set at an affordable 68°F, and supplement with a space heater to warm up the room you're actually using, be it the home office where you're getting things done or the living room where you're having a movie marathon.

If you're on the market for an excellent space heater, these are some of your best options.

1 Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater $114 Dr Infrared Heater While many space heaters boast using 1500 watts of electricity, this model from Dr Infrared Heater claims that it emits 60 percent more heat than its competitors. In the manufacturer's words, "Dr.Infrared Heater’s advanced heating system enables greater heat production without using any more power with a high-efficiency blower that delivers an average of 250°F at 3.5m/s to your room versus competing heaters that can do only 155°F at 2.2m/s." See On Amazon

2 Vornado AVH2 Plus Whole Room Heater $90 $69 Vornado This extremely user-friendly space heater from Vornado incorporates the brand's "signature vortex technology" to circulate hot air throughout the space you're heating, which ultimately speeds up the heating process and requires less energy. This model comes with two heat settings, as well as a fan so that it can still be useful in warmer weather. See On Amazon

3 Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 Fan Heater $450 Dyson While this model from Dyson is certainly an investment upfront, it won't take too long to get a return on your investment via heating and cooling bills. In the winter, its intelligent thermostat will maintain your selected temperature so no energy is wasted. In the warmer months, cut back on your A/C usage with the powerful fan. Plus it's bladeless which makes it a safer option if kids are running around. See On Amazon

4 Honeywell Ceramic Surround Heat Whole Room Heater $35 $30 Honeywell This space heater from Honeywell creates 360° surround heat, meaning you'll be feeling comfortable anywhere in the room. It's got two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat, so you can customize the heat to your specific needs. See On Best Buy

5 Lasko 6435 Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater $56 $46 Lasko Aside from simply looking cool, this Lasko space heater has an impressive 4.4 out of 5 star rating based on a whopping 4,186 Amazon reviews. It features an adjustable thermostat with easy-to-read LED temperature settings, a digital timer, and overheat protection to make sure it won't overheat if left on for long periods of time. See On Amazon

6 Brightown 750W/1500W Ceramic Space Heater $27 Brightown Not only is this option incredibly affordable, it's got everything most people could want in a space heater. It's got three settings (1500-watt high heat, 750-watt low heat and normal cool blow fan), overheat protection, and a carrying handle so you can carry it from room to room with you. See On Amazon

7 Comfort Zone Oscillating Space Heater $65 Comfort Zone This space heater from Comfort Zone oscillates to distribute heat evenly throughout a room. It's best feature, however, is its energy-saving ECO mode, which adjusts how much heat is emitted in order to lower costs. See On Amazon

8 DeLonghi TRD40615T Full Room Radiant Heater $100 DeLonghi Designed for medium to large rooms, this DeLonghi space heater has "up to 40% more heat surface" than other models, meaning your room will get warmer, faster. It features an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings so you can change its output as needed. See On Amazon

9 Crane Ceramic Personal Space Heater $35 Crane An excellent, budget-friendly option, this Crane personal space heater is perfect for warming up smaller spaces. Pop it on your bedside table as pictured, or set it on your desk at work. This heater comes with two heat settings so you can adjust how much power you use and how much heat it emits. See On Home Depot