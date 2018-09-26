10 Father & Son Halloween Costume Ideas, Because You're Going All Out This Year

When you're responsible for choosing Halloween costumes for your family members (as well as yourself), it can be a bit difficult to know where to start, but if you decide to do coordinating costumes and pick a theme around which to center them, that can make things a whole lot easier (not to mention the fact that it's pretty darn cute). These father and son Halloween costume ideas are great for years when you're feeling a bit ambitious — because the effect is undoubtedly impressive — but don't have the desire to put in too, too much effort. If you need suggestions, but don't want to have to find each individual item in order to make these costumes work, these ideas might be useful.

You've likely seen tons of ideas for mother and daughter or mother and son Halloween costumes, but if you're looking for father and son costumes, it sometimes takes a bit more time to find what you're looking for. Though your older kids might not love the idea of matching Halloween costumes quite as much, little ones don't really have an opinion either way. Plus, those little kid costumes are the kinds of costumes that are often easier to put together anyway. Whether you're looking for clearly coordinating costumes or just easy, festive, matching apparel for father and son, these ideas will help you pull your family's Halloween together.

1 Dinosaur Etsy Dinosaur Hoodie, $79, Etsy This dinosaur hoodie is great for Halloween, but doesn't have to be limited to just one day. Pair it with a dinosaur costume for your little one and father and son will both be ready for trick-or-treating. Plus, it's not too costume-y, so if he's not super into the idea of dressing up, this is a good compromise.

2 Ghosts Etsy Matching Ghost PJ Set, $68, Etsy Who says Halloween costumes have to be over-the-top? This cute PJ set lets father and son dress alike without investing too much in anyone's costume. If you're planning a low-key night at home, this is a great option.

3 Fire Fighter & Fire Captain Toddler Firefighter Costume, $16, Etsy Men's Fire Captain Costume, $55, HalloweenCostumes.com If your little boy loves firefighters, this father and son costume can be the perfect costume. These costumes are pretty casual, but they're still great for trick-or-treating or a Halloween party.

4 Train & Conductor Toddler Thomas The Train Costume, $125, Etsy Men's Train Engineer Costume, $40, Amazon Lots of kids love trains. Using that as a basis for their costumes this year is a great way to get them excited for Halloween. Dad can dress as a conductor or engineer and the little one can dress up as the train.

5 Football & Football Player Longsleeve Football Onesie, $25, Etsy Men's Football Player, $30, Amazon If your son is a baby, a cute Halloween onesie is a great way to go. You want them to be comfortable, but still festive, and a onesie is the best of both worlds. This football onesie will keep them a bit warmer than some others, which is definitely a plus at the end of October.

6 Baseball & Baseball Player Baby Baseball Costume, $25, Etsy Adult Vintage Baseball Costume, $50, Amazon A baseball and baseball player costume pairing is another great choice for fathers and sons. This baby baseball costume will also keep your little one comfy, yet is still a fitting costume, and the baseball player costume isn't too involved. It's easy to pull off.

7 Minion & Gru Minion Inspired Cowl, $30, Etsy Adult Gru Despicable Me Costume, $40, Amazon If the Despicable Me franchise is your kid's absolute favorite, use that as your inspiration this year. Minion costumes are super easy to find, and Gru is a more popular and readily-available costume than you might think as well.

8 Spider & Web Etsy Father Son Halloween Shirts, $45, Etsy When your kid is super little, you might not be trick-or-treating on Halloween and you might not have very many big plans, so an ornate costume may or may not be high on your list of priorities. Plus, it's always good to have a festive back-up outfit, even if you do put them in another costume first. These father and son Halloween shirts are cute and are particularly great for the dad who's not too jazzed about dressing up for Halloween. All he has to do is put on a T-shirt.

9 Lion & Lion Tamer Lion Halloween Costume, $48, Etsy Adult Ringmaster Costume, $60, HalloweenCostumes.com This lion costume couldn't be cuter, and you could even go for a whole circus theme by including the rest of the family. But with just Dad as the ringmaster and your little one as the sweet and spunky lion, it'll still look great.