I was 12 years old when I first laced up my shoes and joined my mom for a run. She and my dad were both runners in high school and college, and they passed that natural love of the sport to me and my three siblings. At 57, they can both still hack it, but these days they've also learned the importance of balancing running with strength work. My mom favors Pilates and at-home strength workouts, while my dad likes the gym. Needless to say, if you're searching for what to get for the gym dad, then you can bet I have some ideas for you.

It's not uncommon for one of my dad's kids — myself included — to score him a new workout shirt or fresh kicks that he can break in while pounding the pavement for a Father's Day gift. I've included a few ideas for things like that, but you might also want to consider snagging dad other fitness gear, like a GPS watch or swanky bike horn. I also threw in an idea for helping him discover a bit of Zen because, hey, dads need to find some bliss, too.

And take it from me: If you know a fitness-inclined dad, then the best gift you can give him is a joint sweat session — even if he does kick your butt.

1 Snag Him Some New Gym Shorts Bloomingdale's Rhone Guru Camouflage Shorts, $78, Bloomingdale's If dad tends to sport the same gym shorts day after day, then you might want to indulge him in a fresh pair. These Rhone Guru Camouflage Shorts are fun without being too loud and come with a built-in zip pocket that is perfect for stowing a house key while on the move.

2 A Device To Keep His Stats In Check Amazon Epson ProSense 57 GPS Running Watch, $150, Amazon If your dad likes to hit the pavement or trails for a run, then you might want to get him a watch that helps track his stats. With built-in GPS and a wrist-based heart monitor, the Epson ProSense watch also tracks steps, calories, and sleep.

3 A Band That Keeps His Tunes In Place Amazon LifeProof iPhone 4/4s Armband, $18, Amazon If your dad is like me and uses his old iPhone as an iPod at the gym, then he might like this armband for keeping it in place during workouts. The adjustable armband accommodates 10-inch to 15.2-inch biceps and weighs just 2.1 ounces.

4 Earphones For His Favorite Tunes Amazon Yurbuds Inspire Duro Red, $30, Amazon These earphones are promised to stay in dad's ears, whether he is out for a run or pumping iron at the gym. Plus they're sweat-proof and water-resistant ear buds, which is kind of crucial when breaking a sweat.

6 Make Sure Dad Is Safe On The Road Delta Airzound Horn, $40, Delta If you know a dad who gets his workouts in while aboard a bike, then you might want to nab him this Airzound Horn. Dubbed the world’s loudest bicycle horn, the horn easily clamps onto any 22 to 26-millimeter handlebar, and keeps dad safe while pedaling.

7 Score This Stow-And-Go Fitness Tool Amazon Rx Smart Gear Rx Jump Rope, $45, Amazon A jump rope might see like a run-of-the-mill gift, but this CrossFit-approved tool is the perfect gift for a dad who likes to get in a quick home workout or squeeze in a hotel room sweat session while on the road.

8 Get A Gift That's More Than Par For The Course Amazon TaylorMade M4 Fairway Wood, $250, Amazon I know nothing about golf, but rumor on the street is that TaylorMade clubs are all the rage. If you have a dad in your life who likes to hit the links, then this gift will be a hole in one. (See what I did there?)

9 Help Him Keep His Healthy Diet In Check Amazon BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle, $10, Amazon Pair a 28-ounce classic BlenderBottle with dad's favorite protein powder and he will be set for on-the-go protein shakes and smoothies.