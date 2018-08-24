10 Formula Feeding Products Worth Buying, No Matter How Silly They Seem

In the middle of the night, as you slink bleary-eyed to the kitchen to grab a bottle from the fridge with the baby crying on your shoulder, you'd do anything to make the process easier. Formula feeding your baby can require some planning, so it's best to have everything ready to go for those feedings when you feel like you're at your wit's end. That's why I've put together this list of 10 formula feeding products you need, because you don't want to deal with a mess in the middle of the night.

The world has come a long way since you had to heat up your formula in glass bottles on the stove in a pot filled with simmering water. Now there's a ton of really cool, very convenient accessories that make feeding your little one so much easier. Whether it's automated mixing devices or fancy silicone sealed glass bottles that don't shatter quite so easily, there's something for everyone and every budget.

Anyone who's woken up with a newborn for the millionth time in the middle of the night has wished for a House Elf to make an appearance to get everything ready for you. But as we're also probably all button-wearing members of the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare (S.P.E.W.), we're unlikely to employ one. So we're going to have to get creative on our own with these products.

1 Premixed Bottles Similac Premixed Newborn Bottles $800 Target Buy Now At half past zero dark, when your baby is screaming bloody murder at the top of their lungs, these little babies are a lifesaver. They can be stored at room temperature and fed right from the little bottle. Yes, they're not going to be your "go-to" as they're quite small and make a lot of waste, but they're handy in a pinch or late at night. They're also great for traveling.

2 Skip Hop Grab & Go Double Bottle Insulated Bag Skip Hop Grab & Go Double Bottle Insulated Bag $1,500 Target Buy Now This is a great bag for travel. It will keep bottles warm or cool for hours, it's cute, it's cleanable, and it's only $15. That's a steal. I had a Skip Hop diaper bag and their stroller organizer, and I lived for them. They're just so sturdy and wonderful.

3 Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Formula Dispenser Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Formula Dispenser $600 Target Buy Now These are purely for convenience and I am here for it. These formula dispenser cups dump right into the water and make life that much easier. It's basically meal planning for the under 1 set. If it sheds a few minutes of precious time, that's everything. These are also the best for traveling if you don't want to travel with liquids.

4 Mixer Balls Mixer Whisk Balls $900 Amazon Buy Now These look just like the ball at the bottom of my protein shake bottle. Babies need to get swole, too, I guess. (Bring on the meat for those juicy thighs!) These just help shake up the protein when you're mixing it in the bottle, and they really do work.

5 Unbreakable Baby Bottles Think Baby Stainless Steel Bottle $1,300 Think Baby Buy Now This bottle is well and truly indestructible. Will it hurt if your baby chucks it at you? Yes, but it's safe and solid. These will last for more than one child, most assuredly. Plus, after buying all those disposable bottles, it's balancing your carbon footprint, or at least making you feel a bit better.

6 Extra Nipples Boon NURSH Nipples Slow Flow - 3pk $800 Target.com Buy Now Bottle nipples get bitten so much that the holes get bigger, they start to leak more, they get lost wherever it is the socks disappear to, and they're just wily in general. Buy way more than you think you'll need. Trust me, you will still be buying more.

7 Bottle Drying Rack Bottle Drying Rack BPA-Free For Saving Space, Drying Baby&Toddler Bottle, Nipples and Feeding Accessories $1,900 Amazon Buy Now Bottles are a pain in the butt to wash and dry, and you might think that leaving them on the dish towel is fine, but this really does keep everything together. Plus the rack itself is designed to be washed thoroughly, making cross-contamination less of a concern. Because let's be honest, when was the last time you washed your drying rack? I know, I was shocked at my own response.

8 A Washable Bottle Brush Boon Forb Silicone Bottle Brush $900 Target.com Buy Now This dispenses soap, cleans your brush, scrubs the nipple, and the top is heat-resistant silicone, making it easier and simpler to clean. Trust me, you really need one of these when you find a bottle behind the crib after a week.

9 Electric Sterilizer Chicco NaturalFit 3-in-1 Modular Sterilizer $5,100 Target.com Buy Now This puppy cleans and sterilizes up to six bottles at a time, which is a wonder. It also works quickly, quietly, and doesn't take up a ton of space in your cabinet or on your countertop.