10 Gap President's Day 2019 Deals Your Family Really Can't Miss Out On
Three-day weekends like President's Day bring many things: a few extra hours of sleep, more time to do laundry or catch an extra episode or 10 of your latest favorite show... they also bring major retail discounts, like Gap's 2019 President's Day Sale that's giving shoppers up to half off of everything. Even if you hadn't planned on going on a shopping spree this weekend, you might want to add it to your schedule after you get a look at these deals.
Gap is offering 40 percent off everything from February 15 to February 18, 2019, according to their website, both in stores and online (use code GREAT to get the discount online). But if that wasn't enough, they're also offering an additional 10 percent off everything (also in-store and online) throughout the weekend as well with code BOOST. That's right, people: you can get jeans, dresses, sweaters, and whatever else you might want at 50 percent of the usual price. Bonus? All of this applies to Gap Kids, Gap Body, and babyGap as well, so you can literally stock up on things for the whole entire family.
Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available to you from this sale? Then read on for a few of the best deals to be found at Gap this President's Day weekend.
Pants Party
High Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans In Sage
Gap's bestselling high-rise pants are back in this season's colors, and they look more adorable and comfortable than ever. Pro-tip: the vintage tint to the fabric is made using special dye that can fade with time, so wash them inside out in cold water to decrease the chance of discoloration.
Warm Wear
Boy's Logo Sweatshirt in Fleece
Keep your kiddo warm for the last few weeks of winter with this cozy pullover — an updater version of the Gap classic. They'll love that they can play outside for hours without you pestering them to put on a jacket.
Chambre Chic
Long Sleeve Wrap Top in TENCEL™
Step into spring with this sweet wrap shirt that's made with environmental friendly TENCEL™, a sustainable fabric that reduces water waste and environmental damage. Looking good in something you can feel good about wearing? Yes, please.
Footie Fav
First Favorite Stripe Footed One-Piece (2-Pack)
This bodysuit two-pack is designed to make dressing your baby a snap (pun intended) so they can spend their time doing the things they love most: playing, eating, and sleeping.
Striped Success
Girl's Stripe Short Sleeve Romper
This knit romper will become your adventurous little one's go-to once the weather warms up, since the breathable fabric and built-in shorts make for easy play time. Just make sure they can reach the snaps in the back so heading to the bathroom isn't a struggle.
Sweet Sweats
These soft sweats are durable enough to wear to workout but will also keep your man cozy as he settles in for that Sunday afternoon nap on the couch. Bonus? They're machine washable and a drawstring makes them size flexible.
A Dreamy Dress
Sleeveless Split-Neck Shift Dress
Throw-on-and-go outfits don't have to look like they only took two seconds to put on. This twill dress will make you look poised and put together no matter when or where you wear it, and the red will brighten up any room.
Denim Daze
High Rise Utility Wide-Leg Crop Jeans
Channel your inner disco queen with these wide-leg cropped pants. The high-rise waist and relaxed hip is the ideal combo for jeans that fit just right, and they're part of Gap's Washwell line that aims to conserve water. Shop on.
Pun Perfection
Graphic Pullover Raglan Sweatshirt
A sweatshirt that's soft, machine washable, and has a pun on it? Sign me up.
Pumped Up Kicks
You don't have to spend a ton of money to be up-to-date on sneaker fashion, and I love this affordable rainbow-print option as stylish and comfortable shoe choice.