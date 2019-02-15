Three-day weekends like President's Day bring many things: a few extra hours of sleep, more time to do laundry or catch an extra episode or 10 of your latest favorite show... they also bring major retail discounts, like Gap's 2019 President's Day Sale that's giving shoppers up to half off of everything. Even if you hadn't planned on going on a shopping spree this weekend, you might want to add it to your schedule after you get a look at these deals.

Gap is offering 40 percent off everything from February 15 to February 18, 2019, according to their website, both in stores and online (use code GREAT to get the discount online). But if that wasn't enough, they're also offering an additional 10 percent off everything (also in-store and online) throughout the weekend as well with code BOOST. That's right, people: you can get jeans, dresses, sweaters, and whatever else you might want at 50 percent of the usual price. Bonus? All of this applies to Gap Kids, Gap Body, and babyGap as well, so you can literally stock up on things for the whole entire family.

Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available to you from this sale? Then read on for a few of the best deals to be found at Gap this President's Day weekend.

