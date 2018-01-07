10 Gorgeous Breastfeeding-Ready Evening Dresses That Will Have You Nursing In Style

Everyday dressing for breastfeeding moms can be hard enough, but pulling together an outfit for an evening out can be even harder. There are many beautiful evening gowns out there, but if they don’t make it easy to whip your boobs out at the first sign of a fussy baby, then you can end up juggling your clothes with one hand and a bawling baby in the other. Because that’s the last thing you need on a evening out, here are 10 gorgeous breastfeeding-ready evening dresses that are glamorous and practical for nursing moms.

Breastfeeding moms know that easy nursing access is what can make or break their decision when shopping for clothes. Sure, if you’re just nursing at the mall or at a diner, you can lift up your shirt and breastfeed with no problem. But if you are in an evening dress, in the middle of an event, you can’t lift your dress all the way up to your boobs, so you need a dress that you can nurse in elegantly.

Lots of designers now make beautiful nursing dresses, with discreet access including lift-up panels, side access panels, or faux wrap fronts. There are also some gorgeous mainstream evening gowns with necklines that are easy to pull down or aside, making them perfect choices for breastfeeding. Here are 10 elegant dresses, some fancier than others, but all perfect for a glamorous night on the town. (Without leaving your baby hungry.)

1 Claret Maternity Evening Dress Seraphine Who says you can’t be glamorous while breastfeeding? This beautiful Claret Maternity Evening Dress ($189, Seraphine) has an old Hollywood vibe, with the striking red draped fabric and beautiful v-neck line, but don’t be fooled — it features a faux wrap tie front for easy nursing access. The only accessories you’ll need with this dress are a red lipstick and your baby.

2 Wondrous Water Lilies Royal Blue Maxi Dress Lulus This gorgeous Wondrous Water Lilies Royal Blue Maxi Dress ($78, Lulus) is sure to be a showstopper. While it’s not made as a nursing dress, this gorgeous maxi length gown features a wrap-over neckline which can be easy to pull down for nursing. The high slit and electric blue color is perfect for a celebratory night on the town.

3 MAMA Lace Nursing Dress H&M This MAMA Lace Nursing Dress ($20, H&M) could easily become your go-to little black nursing dress. It is a fully-lined beautiful black lace fitted dress that features a lovely V-neck, wrap-over top, and a discreet inner top for easy breastfeeding access.

4 April Nursing Gown Tiffany Rose This April Nursing Gown ($340, Tiffany Rose) is an elegant evening dress, and its hidden nursing access is perfect for breastfeeding moms. It is made in a beautiful floral lace and fully lined with a soft jersey lining for comfort. The midnight blue can be worn all year round, making it the perfect evening dress for any season.

5 Sophie & Eve Charlotte Bamboo Maxi Maternity & Nursing Dress Figure 8 Maternity This Sophie & Eve Charlotte Bamboo Maxi Maternity & Nursing Dress ($85, Figure 8 Maternity) is one of those great dresses that you can easily dress up or dress down. It features a wrap front, which you can tie to the side or to the back, for easy nursing access. Add a few pieces of statement jewelry to dress it up for a special evening out.

6 Black Crochet Back Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress Pink Blush Maternity This Black Crochet Back Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress ($52, Pink Blush Maternity) is one of those great dresses you can dress up or down. It features an easy pull down V-neck for nursing access, a long floor-sweeping length, and a beautiful crochet lace back. Add a strand of pearls and your favorite red lipstick for an evening ready look.

7 Mamalicious Nursing Lace Bodycon Dress Asos Feel sexy and breastfeed in style with this Mamalicious Nursing Lace Bodycon Dress ($38, Asos). It comes in a gorgeous red lace fabric, a body hugging cut, and easy pull-up nursing access. Perfect for a special evening out.

8 Morgan Sequin Maxi Nursing Dress Figure 8 Maternity This beautiful Morgan Sequin Maxi Nursing Dress ($125, Figure 8 Maternity) is perfect for any special event. This flowy gown features sequin detailing at the waist and discreet side access for nursing.

9 Black Silk & Ponte Maternity Dress Seraphine This Black Silk & Ponte Maternity Dress ($225, Seraphine) is perfect for a fancy night out and could easily become your favorite little black dress. It features a 100 percent silk skirt, a structured ponte bodice, and an empire waist cut. It features a hidden zip in the front for easy nursing access.