10 Gorgeous Breastfeeding-Ready Evening Dresses That Will Have You Nursing In Style
Everyday dressing for breastfeeding moms can be hard enough, but pulling together an outfit for an evening out can be even harder. There are many beautiful evening gowns out there, but if they don’t make it easy to whip your boobs out at the first sign of a fussy baby, then you can end up juggling your clothes with one hand and a bawling baby in the other. Because that’s the last thing you need on a evening out, here are 10 gorgeous breastfeeding-ready evening dresses that are glamorous and practical for nursing moms.
Breastfeeding moms know that easy nursing access is what can make or break their decision when shopping for clothes. Sure, if you’re just nursing at the mall or at a diner, you can lift up your shirt and breastfeed with no problem. But if you are in an evening dress, in the middle of an event, you can’t lift your dress all the way up to your boobs, so you need a dress that you can nurse in elegantly.
Lots of designers now make beautiful nursing dresses, with discreet access including lift-up panels, side access panels, or faux wrap fronts. There are also some gorgeous mainstream evening gowns with necklines that are easy to pull down or aside, making them perfect choices for breastfeeding. Here are 10 elegant dresses, some fancier than others, but all perfect for a glamorous night on the town. (Without leaving your baby hungry.)
1Claret Maternity Evening Dress
Who says you can’t be glamorous while breastfeeding? This beautiful Claret Maternity Evening Dress ($189, Seraphine) has an old Hollywood vibe, with the striking red draped fabric and beautiful v-neck line, but don’t be fooled — it features a faux wrap tie front for easy nursing access. The only accessories you’ll need with this dress are a red lipstick and your baby.
2Wondrous Water Lilies Royal Blue Maxi Dress
This gorgeous Wondrous Water Lilies Royal Blue Maxi Dress ($78, Lulus) is sure to be a showstopper. While it’s not made as a nursing dress, this gorgeous maxi length gown features a wrap-over neckline which can be easy to pull down for nursing. The high slit and electric blue color is perfect for a celebratory night on the town.
3MAMA Lace Nursing Dress
This MAMA Lace Nursing Dress ($20, H&M) could easily become your go-to little black nursing dress. It is a fully-lined beautiful black lace fitted dress that features a lovely V-neck, wrap-over top, and a discreet inner top for easy breastfeeding access.
4April Nursing Gown
This April Nursing Gown ($340, Tiffany Rose) is an elegant evening dress, and its hidden nursing access is perfect for breastfeeding moms. It is made in a beautiful floral lace and fully lined with a soft jersey lining for comfort. The midnight blue can be worn all year round, making it the perfect evening dress for any season.
5Sophie & Eve Charlotte Bamboo Maxi Maternity & Nursing Dress
This Sophie & Eve Charlotte Bamboo Maxi Maternity & Nursing Dress ($85, Figure 8 Maternity) is one of those great dresses that you can easily dress up or dress down. It features a wrap front, which you can tie to the side or to the back, for easy nursing access. Add a few pieces of statement jewelry to dress it up for a special evening out.
6Black Crochet Back Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress
This Black Crochet Back Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress ($52, Pink Blush Maternity) is one of those great dresses you can dress up or down. It features an easy pull down V-neck for nursing access, a long floor-sweeping length, and a beautiful crochet lace back. Add a strand of pearls and your favorite red lipstick for an evening ready look.
7Mamalicious Nursing Lace Bodycon Dress
Feel sexy and breastfeed in style with this Mamalicious Nursing Lace Bodycon Dress ($38, Asos). It comes in a gorgeous red lace fabric, a body hugging cut, and easy pull-up nursing access. Perfect for a special evening out.
8Morgan Sequin Maxi Nursing Dress
This beautiful Morgan Sequin Maxi Nursing Dress ($125, Figure 8 Maternity) is perfect for any special event. This flowy gown features sequin detailing at the waist and discreet side access for nursing.
9Black Silk & Ponte Maternity Dress
This Black Silk & Ponte Maternity Dress ($225, Seraphine) is perfect for a fancy night out and could easily become your favorite little black dress. It features a 100 percent silk skirt, a structured ponte bodice, and an empire waist cut. It features a hidden zip in the front for easy nursing access.
10Depths Of My Love Rusty Rose Maxi Dress
The beautiful plunging neckline on this Depths Of My Love Rusty Rose Maxi Dress ($78, Lulus) makes it the perfect nursing dress, despite it not being actual nursing wear. The gorgeous dusty pink color and it’s flowy length and cut makes this dress look fit for a princess. Pair it with a sparkly shawl for breastfeeding cover if needed.
