10 Graduation Gift Ideas For Preschoolers To Celebrate The Big Day

From the day your baby is born, future planning begins and you may begin picking out colleges and potential career choices before your baby can even walk. So when your little one successfully makes it through their first year of school, the pride and promise of their future becomes even more tangible, and of course, you’ll want to celebrate. To go along with their first graduation party, you’ll want to get them the perfect graduation present, so here are some thoughtful and fun graduation gift ideas for preschoolers that your little superstar will cherish and enjoy.

Preschool graduations are a pretty big deal. They mark the successful journey through your child’s very first school year and give you comfort in knowing that your little smarty pants has the emotional and academic tools they need to get ready for kindergarten. And celebrating this milestone, especially with a fun gift, will give your child a sense of accomplishment and show them how proud you are of their success. (Plus, a gift to a preschooler is like the best thing ever.)

So if you are looking for a special gift to commemorate your preschooler’s first major academic achievement, here are some terrific ideas for the little graduate.

1 VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch Amazon VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch ($40, Amazon) Mark your baby’s first big accomplishment with a VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch so they can feel just like a grown up. The watch features two cameras to take pictures, 55 customizable analog and digital watch faces, a motion sensor for interactive games and activities, and a pedometer to track their little steps.

2 Lil' Brownie Cub Congrats Grad Gift Set Build-A-Bear Lil' Brownie Cub Congrats Grad Gift Set ($33, Build-A-Bear) Commemorate the big day with this adorable Lil' Brownie Cub Congrats Grad Gift Set. It comes with a cute brown cub, a “Congrats Grad” t-shirt, denim jeans, and high-top canvas shoes. Not only will he be fun to cuddle with, he will be a great reminder of that first successful year of school.

3 Copy Coco Copy Coco Copy Coco ($20, Copy-Coco) For the little one who loves animals, get them an interactive game like Copy Coco. This animal voice recognition game features Coco the Parrot who picks winning animal sounds based on your family’s mimicking skills. It’s the perfect game to keep your graduate entertained all summer long.

4 VTech DigiArt Creative Easel Target VTech DigiArt Creative Easel ($45, Target) For the creative preschooler who loves to draw and paint, get the VTech DigiArt Creative Easel. It features interactive and educational games and activities and can go from easel and light-up dry-erase board to chalkboard, and even turn into a drawing table.

5 Magformers Amazon Magformers ($30, Amazon) Light the spark of engineering in your preschooler with Magformers, a magnetic construction set that allows kids to build any structure they can imagine, all with the power of magnets. This set comes with 18 square pieces and 12 triangle pieces in a variety of colors for hours of imaginative fun.

6 Leapfrog LeapReader Reading & Writing System Walmart Leapfrog LeapReader Reading and Writing System ($35, Walmart) Help your preschooler put all the phonics they learned to good use with the Leapfrog LeapReader Reading and Writing System. This great educational set features a LeapReader Pen which scrolls over text to strengthen reading and phonics skills, an activity sampler book, a Learning Paper writing sheet, one audio book download, one music album, and one Trivia Challenge pack.

7 Graduate Spinning Star Frame Things Remembered Graduate Spinning Star Frame ($34, Things Remembered) Frame a picture of your little graduate in this Graduate Spinning Star Frame so they can cherish and treasure their achievement for years to come. The star shaped frame features inspirational words, can be personalized with your child’s name and graduation date, and has a fun spin feature your kid will love.

8 Think And Learn Code-A-Pillar Fisher-Price Think and Learn Code-A-Pillar ($50, Fisher Price) Science and technology is the way of the of the future, so get your little genius on board with the Think And Learn Code-A-Pillar. It comes with eight easy-to-connect segments and one motorized head which kids can interchange to learn about cause and effect, sequencing, and experimentation, all while displaying colorful lights, sounds, movement, and music.