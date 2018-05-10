Every milestone your child reaches is significant and worth celebrating, especially when it’s related to academic achievements. Sure they have a long way to go before they graduate from Harvard, but every little step forward is a big deal, including their kindergarten graduation. You’ll want to commemorate their big day with balloons and cake, but don’t forget to get them a present to really make their day special. There are some great graduation gifts for kindergarten students that are practical, helpful, and reward them for this huge milestone.

Seeing your cutie in a cap and gown is a gush-worthy moment, but it also is one of those milestones that fills you with pride. And when your graduate sees all the praise and reward they are getting for their success, it will teach them the importance and value of doing well in school, and hopefully inspire them to be great students in the future.

So when shopping for a kindergarten graduation present, get them a gift that will not only be fun and exciting, but will also be one that they can remember. Here are a few awesome graduation gifts that your kindergartener will get a kick out of and make their big day special.

1 Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition With One Year FreeTime Unlimited Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition ($80, Amazon) If you’re looking to get your a kindergarten graduate an impactful gift that can be used hundreds of ways, check out the all new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition. This new kid-friendly, Alexa-powered, voice-activated device comes with one full year of FreeTime Unlimited that gives kids access to over 300 audio books, interactive activities and games, children’s programming, educational content, and tons of kid skills. The family can also use it as an intercom, use it to set alarms and alerts, check the weather, and to listen to music. You can find it on Amazon in three colors: blue, green, and red.

2 Fort Boards Fort Boards Fort Boards ($110, Fort Boards) Let your kids trade in their pillows for these amazing Fort Boards. This set includes 44 tile-like, durable boards that kids can use to build forts, cars, castles, or whatever their creative little minds can come up with. They are easy to connect, lightweight, and will allow for 20 square feet of construction.

3 LeapFrog LeapBand Amazon LeapFrog LeapBand ($30, Amazon) Summer break is coming, so get your little grad this awesome LeapFrog LeapBand to track their activities. The band features 50 activity challenges to get kids moving, eight customizable pets, and analog and digital watch. Plus it is conveniently rechargeable, waterproof, and features a fully adjustable wristband.

6 VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix Amazon VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix ($36, Amazon) If you’ve noticed that your kindergartener has an eye for photography, get them the VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix. This durable camera features a 2-megapixel lens, 4x zoom, built-in games, 35 fun photo effects, along with a video and voice recorder. You can inspire your child to capture meaningful memories and landscapes, leading to hours of creative fun.

7 YVolution Fliker 3-Wheeled Scooter Kohl's YVolution Fliker 3-Wheeled Scooter ($100, Kohl’s) Summer vacation is coming, so give your child a YVolution Fliker 3-Wheeled Scooter to keep them active all summer long. The self-propelled scooter features durable foot grips, quick-response hand brakes, performance wheels, and conveniently folds for easy transport and storage.

8 K'Nex Imagine Creation Zone Building Set Target K'Nex Imagine Creation Zone Building Set - 50 Model ($22, Target) STEM toys can inspire the love of science and engineering, so get your little graduate their very own K'Nex Imagine Creation Zone Building Set to bring out their inner scientist. The set features over 400 pieces and an instruction guide that feature blueprints to nearly 50 various structures and models to build.

9 Playful Pup Graduation Gift Set Build-A-Bear Playful Pup Graduation Gift Set ($42, Build-A-Bear) Commemorate the big day with this adorable Playful Pup Graduation Gift Set from Build-A-Bear. This plushy set features a furry, stuffed Playful Pup, a four piece graduation set (hat, gown, diploma, and tassel), black canvas high-top shoes, and a “Class of 2018” sash. It’s the perfect gift for a kindergarten graduation because not only does it commemorate the day, it’s super cuddly, too.