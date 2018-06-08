You might not have known that today was National Best Friends Day, but here it is upon us and it's a great opportunity to recognize your best friend. With social media like another appendage for most of us, quotes are like gold for these occasions that tend to sneak up on us but still need to be celebrated. Thankfully, we have 14 seasons of Grey's Anatomy and the epic friendship wisdom of their most memorable characters to draw from with these perfect BFF quotes from Grey's Anatomy for National Best Friends Day.

While Grey's Anatomy is ostensibly about medical cases and solving hospital mysteries, it's also about heart-wrenching relationships and friendships. But unlike our real life heart wrenching relationships and friendships, the characters are actually eloquent when they argue or speak passionately. They don't bumble their words like the rest of us when we're filled with emotion; they come out with winning lines upon winning lines that make us all cry.

If you're ready to celebrate National Best Friends Day today, look no further than this list of quotes from Grey's Anatomy. Just be warned, you'll probably want to go back and watch about 14 seasons of the show once you're reminded of these epic friendships and characters.

1 "We're friends, real friends. And that means, no matter how long it takes, when you finally do decide to look back, I'll still be here." — Meredith Grey Giphy Like Meredith Grey and Christina Yang's friendship, sometimes you have to walk away but know someone is waiting for you when you return. That's the sign of a good friendship — that you can let each other take different roads but still be ready when the roads converge again.

2 "She's my best friend. And right or wrong, she was here when you weren't." — Meredith Grey Friends who are there with you through thick and thin — and through relationships that come and go — are hard to come by and worth celebrating.

3 "If I murdered someone, she’s the person I’d call to help me drag the corpse across the living room floor. She’s my person.” – Cristina Yang Giphy If there's a single quote that everyone remembers from Grey's Anatomy, it's, "I'm your person." Almost anyone will know exactly what it means.

4 "I think it's important to take the time to tell the people you love how much you love them while they can hear you." — Meredith Grey One of the reasons Grey's Anatomy is so heartbreaking is, of course, because so many people die on the show. But that's what makes the close friendships so moving, and why we listen when Meredith tells us to let the people we love know we love them while we still can.

5 "Everyone needs help from time to time. Someone to look out for them. Make sure they’re OK.” –Izzie Stevens If you've relied on your BFF for help (and who hasn't?!), this is the quote to use to give her a special shoutout on National Best Friends Day. It's also a quote you can use if you need to ask someone if they are OK.

6 "If there's an upside to free falling, it's the chance you give your friends to catch you." — Meredith Grey Giphy It's true, we find out who are friends really are when we really need them the most.

7 "My world is a better place with you in it." — Richard Webber Isn't it wonderful when you have people in your life who genuinely make it a better place? Take the opportunity to thank that person today, she might not know she holds that big a place in your life.

8 "Friends are the family we choose." — Meredith Grey Sock this one away for Friends-giving as well. Friends are certainly the family we choose, and there's no higher compliment than calling a friend family.

9 "You are the calm in the center of the chaos. You have been since I met you. And I need you." — Miranda Bailey Miranda was always above everyone else's drama, which made her humanity — when she finally showed it — all the more compelling. Thanking someone for being the calm in the storm is a great place to start on National Best Friends Day.