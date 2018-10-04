Kids' costumes are adorable in general, but there is just something magically cute when multiples are involved. Twins and triplets are so much more common now than they were back even when I was growing up, and parents are finding even more creative ways to dress them up for Halloween. In fact, there are so many possibilities for Halloween costumes for triplets that even the grumpiest curmudgeon will smile and hand over the Snickers bars.
Don't feel you have to have triplets or be a triplet for these costumes to work though. A trio of coworkers, a few neighbor friends, heck, even siblings close in age, can pull a lot of these costumes off without much effort. It's the cohesion in theme that make them so special and so impressive. The actual level of execution in the costuming is up to the parents. If you're a heck of a tailor who learned way more than I did in home economics class, you might be able to make costumes from scratch. Otherwise, you're probably at the mercy of our overlords at Target and Amazon to come up with something fun and fresh. With a little bit of extra thought and planning, it's pretty amazing what you can cobble together from several locations to make the perfect trio of cutie pies.
1Wynken, Blynken, and Nod
"Wynken, Blynken, and Nod one night, sailed off in a wooden shoe,— sailed on a river of crystal light, into a sea of dew. 'Where are you going, and what do you wish?' The old moon asked the three. 'We have come to fish for the herring-fish, that live in this beautiful sea; nets of silver and gold have we,' said Wynken, Blynken, and Nod."
It's an easy enough costume, and you'll get a lot of mileage from each part. What you'll need first is three traditional sets of pajamas. These are readily available on Amazon or in stores. If you buy a solid or a traditional tartan, it's pretty easy to find nightgowns and pajamas in the same pattern or color if you are dressing girls and boys.
The next part of the costume is also pretty simple — you make a cardboard boat and notch it to look like a wooden shoe. I've actually done this for a theatre project, and even with my extremely limited art skills, the whole thing took about an hour and cost next to nothing thanks to my Prime addiction and the amount of cardboard it brings. When you're done with trick-or-treating, it becomes an awesome fort.
The last part is dead simple. You buy cheap as dirt fish netting and spray paint it gold and silver. I promise, it ends up looking extremely elaborate, but it's really mostly reusable stuff. I'm nothing if not practical.
2Beastie Boys
This triplet costume couldn't be any easier. You need white coveralls or pajamas, gaffer tape or duct tape, electrical tape, yellow boots, yellow gloves, and white construction hats. There's a dead simple DIY guide on Snapguide to help you out.
3Three Little Pigs
This is so easy. You wear cute pig costumes and overlay them with overalls. You give one a fake brick (feel free to make it), one a plank of (fake) wood, and one some straw. You could even dress as the big, bad wolf.
4Three Musketeers
This is dead simple, too. You can't go anywhere without finding musketeer-style costumes for kids. Heck, even three Captain Hook costumes would work for this. If you're unhappy about the sword aspect, I actually saw kids using lightsabers as musketeers last year, which I thought was pretty cool.
5Animaniacs
Black turtlenecks, black leggings (no blackface), and white sneakers will make up the base of the costumes. Then one kid gets khakis, one a skirt and a flower, and one an oversized shirt and red hat. Wakko's hat and ears are available on Amazon, and for the other two, cutting out black felt ears and hot gluing them onto a black headband works great.
6'We Bare Bears'
Simple and easy is sometimes the absolute best. If you have kids, chances are you're very familiar with We Bare Bears. They're pretty funny and kids love them. To achieve the costume, you'll need one polar bear costume, one grizzly bear costume, and one panda bear costume.
7Minions
Stuart, Kevin, and Bob. Mel, Bob, and Stuart — whatever your mix, minions are dead easy to do. Bonus points if you go as Groot. There's something perennially appealing about the Despicable Me franchise, and the costumes never get old.
8The Three Little Kittens Who Lost Their Mittens
"The three little kittens, they lost their mittens, And they began to cry, 'Oh, mother dear, we sadly fear, That we have lost our mittens.' 'What! Lost your mittens, you naughty kittens! Then you shall have no pie.' 'Meow, meow, meow.' 'Then you shall have no pie.'"
Kittens who lost their mittens. It's so adorable and so easy. Plus, kids lose mittens all the dang time, so this is especially poignant to every parent you will ever pass on the street.
9The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, & The Scarecrow
You're automatically Dorothy in this scenario. (Yes, dads, too. Perhaps dads especially.) The costumes are at every single Halloween store ever, along with Dorothy's. They're evergreen.
10Three French Hens
In "The 12 Days of Christmas," three French hens gets sung over and over. It's easy to recreate. Get three chicken costumes, add berets, and tiny French flags. It's pretty creative, and pretty hilarious.