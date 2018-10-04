"Wynken, Blynken, and Nod one night, sailed off in a wooden shoe,— sailed on a river of crystal light, into a sea of dew. 'Where are you going, and what do you wish?' The old moon asked the three. 'We have come to fish for the herring-fish, that live in this beautiful sea; nets of silver and gold have we,' said Wynken, Blynken, and Nod."

It's an easy enough costume, and you'll get a lot of mileage from each part. What you'll need first is three traditional sets of pajamas. These are readily available on Amazon or in stores. If you buy a solid or a traditional tartan, it's pretty easy to find nightgowns and pajamas in the same pattern or color if you are dressing girls and boys.

The next part of the costume is also pretty simple — you make a cardboard boat and notch it to look like a wooden shoe. I've actually done this for a theatre project, and even with my extremely limited art skills, the whole thing took about an hour and cost next to nothing thanks to my Prime addiction and the amount of cardboard it brings. When you're done with trick-or-treating, it becomes an awesome fort.

The last part is dead simple. You buy cheap as dirt fish netting and spray paint it gold and silver. I promise, it ends up looking extremely elaborate, but it's really mostly reusable stuff. I'm nothing if not practical.