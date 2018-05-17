10 High School Graduation Gifts For Her, That She'll Totally Flip For
It's cap and gown season again, and that means you probably know some high schooler who's walking the stage to "Pomp and Circumstance." It's a thrilling moment. But how should you help her celebrate? The high school graduation gifts for her (that she'll actually want) will help you earn some cool adult cred. Not that you needed any more reassurance.
High school graduation is a fantastic event to celebrate, certainly, but it's important to remember that your recent grad is probably processing a whole lot of feelings right about now. Leaving high school forever is almost always such a relief, but preparing for the future can be scary. Whether your grad is headed off to work, gearing up for college, traveling the world, or still figuring things out, it's reassuring to know that you're thinking about her. Adulthood is daunting, even if people like you make it look so easy.
So as you wish your sister, niece, cousin, neighbor, or friend well on this occasion, consider the gifts that will make her feel appreciated. Anything that can help her travel, get organized, and stay healthy is a good idea. But there's always room for sweet, strictly sentimental gifts as well. Read on to find the best gift for your high school grad.
1A Travel-Ready Toiletry Bag
Perfect for dorm life, gym trips, and travel anywhere, this durable toiletry bag holds the perfect amount of stuff for one person. Plus, the little hook lets you hang the whole bag up, saving precious counter space. I received one of these bags as a high school graduation gift years ago, and it still gets frequent use for travel. It's a durable little thing.
2A Premium Music Subscription
Treat your grad to the gift of an ad-free, endlessly skippable music streaming service. A Premium gift card will provide your grad with unlimited access to Spotify's millions of songs. You can provide access to Premium for one month or even up to a year.
3A Fantastic Planner
Even with the influx of gadgets in everyday life, sometimes paper planners are the best way to stay organized. Help your grad prepare for the future with this handy planner that's got stickers, pockets, and even pages to color.
4Some Poolside Shoes
When summer hits, the simple rubber flip flop is often the best shoe of all. This brand in particular comes in a ton of shades, and the shoes last a long time in my experience. For beach trips, pool excursions, or just wandering to brunch, these flip flops are kind of amazing.
5A Great Tote
Available in several different colors, this sturdy canvas tote is perfect for holding whatever your new grad needs. It could easily function as a work tote, a college bag, or just a super-large purse. There's a reason these tote bags have such a dedicated following.
6A Cool Multitool
This handy multi-tool holds everything from a flat head screwdriver to a bottle opener. Plus, it's shaped like an adorable exotic beast. This gift is equal parts useful and quirky and will fit right on her keychain.
7A Sturdy Water Bottle
Practically indestructible and super portable, Nalgene bottles don't need an introduction. They're standard for hydration-conscious people everywhere. I mean, there's one on my desk right now. But this particular bottle comes with two sheets of exclusive and amazing stickers, so your grad can completely personalize the bottle.
8A Portable Charger
Hey, there's no reason for your grad to be tied down by crappy cell phone battery life. This portable charger can totally juice up a phone or other device without any fuss. It's perfect for road trips, camping outings, or just long days away from home.
9Some Sentimental Jewelry
Hey, most everyone loves receiving jewelry. This little charm necklace is super sweet, particularly with the sentiment reflected on its card. Plus, high school graduation is the perfect occasion to receive a good luck token.
10A Candle
This adorable candle is available in two different scents: apricot rose or amber and bergamot. The best part about this candle is that once it has fully burned, the dish can be used to hold small items like jewelry or cotton balls.