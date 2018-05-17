It's cap and gown season again, and that means you probably know some high schooler who's walking the stage to "Pomp and Circumstance." It's a thrilling moment. But how should you help her celebrate? The high school graduation gifts for her (that she'll actually want) will help you earn some cool adult cred. Not that you needed any more reassurance.

High school graduation is a fantastic event to celebrate, certainly, but it's important to remember that your recent grad is probably processing a whole lot of feelings right about now. Leaving high school forever is almost always such a relief, but preparing for the future can be scary. Whether your grad is headed off to work, gearing up for college, traveling the world, or still figuring things out, it's reassuring to know that you're thinking about her. Adulthood is daunting, even if people like you make it look so easy.

So as you wish your sister, niece, cousin, neighbor, or friend well on this occasion, consider the gifts that will make her feel appreciated. Anything that can help her travel, get organized, and stay healthy is a good idea. But there's always room for sweet, strictly sentimental gifts as well. Read on to find the best gift for your high school grad.