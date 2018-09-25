Sure, little humans look cute in their Halloween costumes, but when dogs get in on the dress-up action, they tend to steal the show. If you're on the prowl for hilarious dog costumes for Halloween, look no further because we've rounded up 10 of the best dress-up looks for your dog to wear on October 31 (and beyond). Sound the cuteness alarm, because these dog costumes are everything.

When I lived in New York City's East Village, I loved going to the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade and taking in all the creative dog ensembles. You could find dogs outfitted to look like everyone from Amelia Earhart to Britney Spears to the Pope. Last year, the parade — in its 28th year — drew an estimated 10,000 people, according to The Cut. So I was crushed to learn that this year's parade has been cancelled due to insurance issues, according to the same The Cut article. That's a major blow for dog lovers, but that doesn't mean you can't create your own Halloween dog parade, no matter where you live.

With these seriously clever dog costumes below, you definitely need to find a way to put your pup on display, whether that's at a Halloween party or trick-or-treating around the neighborhood. These dog get-ups are too doggone cute not to get some Instagram love, too.

1 Bantha from 'Star Wars' Rubie's Bantha Dog Costume $18 Chewy 'Star Wars' fans will freak out when they see Tatooine’s giant beast of burden. This Bantha dog costume comes complete with spiral horns and even a 13-inch tall Tusken Raider sitting on top. Buy Now

2 Guitar Star NACOCO Pet Guitar Dog Costume $18 Amazon There's something perfectly ridiculous about this costume, made to look like your pooch is standing upright and playing guitar like a pro. Accessorize as you see fit! Buy Now

3 UPS Delivery Dog! UPS Pay Dog Costume $18 Baxter Boo Does your dog look good in brown? If so, you need to dress him or her up in this playful UPS Delivery outfit, complete with visor and a VIP parcel. Buy Now

4 Statue of Liberty Statue of Liberty Dog Costume $25 Baxter Boo This Lady Liberty dog costume is all about freedom. Featuring a tablet that reads "In Dog we Trust" along with a flaming torch and velvet headpiece, your pooch can be patriotic and picture-ready in this look. Buy Now

5 Keg Dog Carrying Beer Keg Dog Costume $19 Find Costume People will want to follow your pooch straight to the party if they're wearing this hilarious costume. It's designed to look like your dog and his dog buddy are carrying the keg all the way to the next Halloween bash. Buy Now

6 Puppy Latte Rubies Puppy Latte Pet Costume $15 Amazon Show you four-legged friend that you love them a latte, with this season-appropriate look. The "whipped cream" and straw headpiece is hands down (or should I say, paws down?) my favorite part. Buy Now

7 Pineapple Pooch Rubie's Pineapple Pet Costume $17 Amazon This pineapple pooch costume is guaranteed to rack up the likes on Instagram. (Insert all the pineapple emojis!) It would also pair perfectly with a hula girl costume for the humans, big or little, in your house. Buy Now

9 Sushi Dog Sushi Dog Costume $15 Party City This sushi dog costume is the only way to roll. With an orange fish strapped to a white rice harness, your dog will be scooped up by everyone in sight. Buy Now