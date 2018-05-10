Of all the Instagram-worthy milestones in a person's life, graduating from college is definitely a major one. From pics of hats flying through the air to roommates hugging each other for dear life to family members in uncharacteristically fancy clothes grinning with pride, the ceremony is filled with photo opportunities. But even if a picture is worth a thousand words, you'll still want to come up with a clever caption for your post (beyond "So proud!" and "Where did the time go?"). So what are some hilarious Instagram caption ideas for college graduation?

Of course, it's always tempting to go the sentimental route — but chances are everybody cried enough when that diploma got handed over anyway. And it's best for all parties involved if post-college life kicks off with a hearty sense of humor, because once those student loan bills start showing up... well, let's just say it's better to laugh than cry. There's a droll take on college for every type of student, too: Maybe the graduate is the type who spent their time at university winning awards and scoring enviable internships while double majoring in two equally demanding and impressive areas of study. Maybe the graduate is leaving school with more memories involving red Solo cups than actual books. Every college experience is unique (and yet somehow oddly universal).

Luckily, there are lots of fabulously funny song lyrics, author quotes, comedian insights and more that perfectly sum up this monumental transition for just about everybody.

1 "Out of college, money spent. See no future, pay no rent. All the money's gone, nowhere to go." — The Beatles Giphy This quote from "You Never Give Me Your Money" could serve as a tongue-in-cheek explanation for post-college plans that involve moving back home with mom and dad. (Look, it happens. A lot.)

2 “I don’t want to do things. I want to not do things.” — April Ludgate Giphy This infamous quote from Parks and Recreation's April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) perfectly sums up how every burned-out, exhausted, had-it-up-to-here college student is feeling by the time graduation rolls around.

3 "Always do whatever's next." — George Carlin Giphy From the always wise Carlin, this tip is actually a lot more profound than you might realize at first. When you really think about it, following this advice is the only way to keep on moving forward.

4 "Bitches get stuff done." — Tina Fey Giphy This quote from Tina Fey says it all. Because getting a college degree definitely qualifies as the kind of bold and badass "stuff" we get done, no matter what the odds.

5 "Teenage angst has paid off well. Now I'm bored and old." — Nirvana Giphy Kurt Cobain nailed the reality of post-adolescence in this line from "Serve the Servants" (off In Utero). What exactly is one supposed to do with all those feelings of ennui once it's time to enter the workforce, anyway?

6 "Now that you’ve graduated, just remember: Bosses don’t usually accept notes from your mother." — Melanie White Giphy Sad but true. As designer Melanie White explained in a Holy Trinity commencement speech in 2015, excuse notes from mom don't quite cut it in the real world. (Doctor's notes, on the other hand, can come in handy.)

7 "It is a miracle that curiosity survives formal education." — Albert Einstein Giphy Another quote in a similarly cynical vein, this one from Albert Einstein is for the college grad who's more thrilled to shake off the shackles of formal education than anything else.

8 "My education was interrupted only by my schooling." — Winston Churchill Giphy Winston Churchill clearly knew that sometimes the biggest lessons one learns at school aren't taught in the classroom. College isn't quite the real world, but it's still a crash course in Adulting 101 (wait, how do you boil water again?). TBH, freshman year should probably include a mandatory course on how to do laundry without ruining all your clothes.

9 "You will spend more money framing your child's diploma than they will earn in the next six months. It's tough out there, so be patient. The only people hiring right now are Panera Bread and Mexican drug cartels." — Conan O'Brien Giphy From Conan O'Brien's 2011 Dartmouth College commencement address, this is an ideal quote for moms and dads who are wondering if they'll ever be able to retire (like, ever). Here's hoping that degree was in something lucrative.