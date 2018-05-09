Mother's Day is a time for letting your kids know how much you love them and the mamas in your life how deeply you appreciate them, right? But, like every day spent as a mama, it's also a solid time for laughing at this crazy thing you call parenthood. After all, the imperfections are kind of what it's all about and part of what makes it easier is having a good laugh at it all. That's why these hilarious Instagram captions for Mother's Day are the perfect way to sum up your feelings about the occasion.

Because whether you want to have a good laugh at the fact that you feel like a hot mess in your final trimester of pregnancy or need someone to remind you that everyone has their ups and downs on the roller coaster of mom life, these captions will help you — and, hopefully, your fellow moms — keep it all in perspective.

At the end of the day, the humor is what helps us stay sane, but it's those faces that also help us keep our heads above water, too. At the end of my worst days, the one thing I always try to keep in mind is that my daughter is safe and loved. Because sometimes that's the least — and the most — that you can lean on.

1 “Ah, babies! They’re more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts.” — Tina Fey Giphy Because they're pretty cool, but they also earn you a free pass every now and then, am I right?

2 "I was told there would be glowing." Giphy I mean, is there a better caption for a mama-to-be? Because at one point or another everyone reaches a point in pregnancy where the "glowing" falls by the wayside and the "get this baby out of me" steps in. (And usually takes its toll on your skin, your body, your mental health — phew.)

3 “Dance like only your kid is watching. Cook like no one will scream they hate it. And sneeze like you won’t pee your pants.” — Kristin (@shriekhouse) When Kristin over @shriekhouse tweeted this, moms everywhere were like, "yep." Because what's motherhood without being able to laugh about the messy parts of it?

4 “Did you know, when kids go to bed, you can hear yourself think again? I sound fabulous.” — Paige Kellerman Giphy Just in case you thought you were the only one who forgot what being alone with your thoughts felt like.

5 “Having kids makes you look stable to the people who though you were crazy, and crazy to the people who thought you were stable.” — Kelly Oxford Giphy Embrace the insanity and roll with it, mama. Seriously, it's the only way you're going to make it through.

6 "The best way to keep children at home is to make the home atmosphere pleasant, and let the air out of the tires." — Dorothy Parker. Giphy It's true that some days you beg for a bit of alone time, but truth is we all know that at the end of this leg of the journey, we'll be wishing we had a bit more time. Now we have a solution. (You're going to win so many mother-in-law points with this one.)

7 "Every mother needs a wife who takes care of her and helps her become a better mother." — Amy Poehler Giphy If you are looking for an ode to your best gal pal on Mother's Day, then this one is certainly on point. Because all of this is made that much more possible by our friends and loved ones. I mean, seriously. A sister wife sounds like it has some benefits.

8 "We can choose to be perfect and admired or to be real and loved." — Glennon Doyle Giphy While maybe not hilarious, it is pretty funny and certainly honest and accurate. And while I love mushy Mother's Day post, the ones that tell it like it is are pretty on point, too.

9 "Sometimes being a good parent means hiding in the pantry & eating all of the Fudgesicles over the course of a day so the kids don't have to." — Kelly Oxford Giphy The Everything Is Perfect When You're a Liar author is at again with her realistic viewpoint on parenting that people have come to love. And this one involved Fudgesicles, so it's a win-win. (If you haven't hid in the pantry to eat something without your children knowing, you are a liar.)