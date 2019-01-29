I've been married since a few days after the beginning of time, and I still love Valentine's Day. My husband and I don't do much in the way of presents, but we always get each other cards. My hubs usually goes for one of those "requires cellophane and might have a considerable amount of gold calligraphy on it." I, on the other hand, usually go for something cheeky and fun. (I am not the serious one in our marriage.) Each year I try to outdo myself, and this holiday, I found these hilarious Valentine's Day cards. Honestly, I don't know how I'll decide.

There are a ton of places online to find great, hilarious Valentine's Day cards, and most of them ship really fast. If you've waited until the last minute, you can always buy a printable card for your lover — just make sure to print it on decent stock. (Not whatever the copier at work has in its loader.) Alternatively, it's really sweet to make your own valentine, and if you have a bit of a funny bone, you can use it to your advantage. As for me, I prefer to buy mine already made and ready to be personalized.

1 A Truth-Telling Card Cheeky Valentine $3 Zazzle Oh how very true this is. Most days I feel like my husband hung the moon. Some days, I want to send him there. (Preferably the dark side.) I love this card from Zazzle, and at just $3, it's a steal compared to much of what you'd find in stores. SEE ON ZAZZLE

2 For The TV Fans Downloadable Valentine $3 Etsy My absolute favorite show on television right now is 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' and this card is the wind beneath my wings. Captain Holt is arguably one of the best parts of the show, and this card perfectly gets his deadpan delivery. Also, this is an instant download. You're welcome. SEE ON ETSY

3 Nerd Alert Zazzle Card $3 Zazzle My husband and I are gigantic nerds, but only one of us was a mathlete and on Science Squad. Hint: I have to use a calculator to add tip to a meal. (It was definitely him. He has ribbons and medals.) This card is perfect for my sexy nerd, and maybe yours, too. SEE ON ZAZZLE

4 Subliminal Messaging Funny Valentine $4 Amazon If you can't tell, I'm not exactly the subtle sort. That's why a card like this is perfect because it almost does it for me, but doesn't hold back. I should have it delivered to his work. (Although, after giving birth, this sentiment was far less true.) SEE ON AMAZON

5 That's Just How It Works Funny Downloadable Valentine $3 Etsy It's the truth. This card is just letting my husband know that I've staked my claim in a decorative script. It's better than embroidering all of his stuff with our monogram — especially considering I don't know how to embroider. SEE ON ETSY

6 Fill In The Blank Cute/Funny Valentine $5 Etsy You could tell your love what those thoughts look like. Or you could draw a diagram on the inside of the card. Both would work equally well. SEE ON ETSY

7 We're All Plant People Now Plant Lady Valentine $3 Zazzle I have roughly 10 million houseplants, so my husband would not be surprised by this card one iota. (But he would definitely get a chuckle out of it.) SEE ON ZAZZLE

8 Sure To Be A Hit Nugget Valentine $4 Amazon This is adorable for any couple, but honestly, it feels really appropriate for parents. Nuggets are life. They're roughly three-quarters the makeup of many of our children, and they're survival food for literally everyone. SEE ON AMAZON