10 Instagram Captions For Family Reunions Because It's The Season Of Cousins & BBQ

Every few years, your family might get together (hopefully) at some dining hall or someone's house, and celebrate your shared last name. Family reunions are part warm gathering and part pretending your Uncle Joe didn't get so drunk at the last one that he threw up in a potted plant. Which is why sharing the love — or other emotions — on Instagram isn't always natural, so I've written some Instagram posts for family reunions for every eventuality. (You can never be too prepared when your entire family is together.)

These posts will vary widely depending upon your followers. If your family follows you, it's possible that you're going to be editing a bit more than if they don't. Get wild with your captions — so often we get stuck just narrating the picture instead of editorializing it. This is your life, and you get to say what it is that was important, funny, or touching. Sure, a whole lot of people who share your DNA might also have the same picture, but they don't have the same perspective.

And if it was me, they also wouldn't have my near-encyclopedic quotes from Parks and Rec that they can pull from. Sometimes my dedication to Leslie Knope really comes in handy.

1. Group Shot "Not Pictured: Aunt Linda and Uncle Ian. They are serving as our Secretary of Agriculture and the Interior and are hidden away in a safe location in case this ends badly." Family reunions are a bit like the State of the Union — you have to have at least one couple who doesn't show up so that in the event that you all get swept into another dimension by a troupe of aliens who were attracted to your matching yellow tee shirts, or if you all disown each other, they can carry on the family line. #lastsurvivor

2. Introducing Yourself Giphy “I am your father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate.” Got a great pic of awkwardly hugging someone as you try to piece out how you're related? This quote from Spaceballs is perfect. #AmIAtTheRightReunion

3. A Pic Of Your Mom & You Holding Wine Glasses "Oh please, I've been drinking since before you were born. So if alcohol is the reason I'm here, I got news for you, bub, it's the only reason you're here, too." Lucille Bluth delivers every time. My mom and I have a bunch of pics where we're each having a beer, and really, it's time to get creative with our captions. Who is more creative than the writers of Arrested Development? #InVinoVeritas

4. A Sweet Notion Giphy “I don't know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.” That is from The Fellowship of The Ring by Tolkien, and it sums up so much of what you often feel at these events. #KeepInTouch

5. Disney Quotes "Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." Possibly the most memorable quote from Lilo and Stitch, and it really encapsulates the whole feeling of a reunion. #Ohana

6. One For Your Friends "Look, we all have the same nose, but almost none of us have the same political opinions, but don't worry, there was wine." Let's face it, most of us have family members with whom we don't agree. Politics are a sticky subject, but it's hard to avoid. You can make light of it though. #BallcapsNotAllowed

7. Nerdy Family “Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world.” Sure, this is a quote from Napoleon, but it still rings true. Got a picture where the kids are all huddled around comic books or the older folks going through scrapbooks? This is the quote for you. #AlwaysReading

8. Your Airport Arrival Giphy “For my heart was softened by my return, and such a change had come to pass, that I felt like on who was toiling home barefoot from distant travel, and whose wanderings had lasted many years.” This quote from Dickens' Great Expectations really hits you right in the reunion feels. Perfect for coming home. #HomeSweetHome

9. A Picture Of All Of You On Your Phones “We could not talk or talk forever and still find things to not talk about.” At some point, you're all going to be on your phones at the same time. This quote from Best in Show really suits the occasion. #SociallyInept