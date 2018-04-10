Today is National Siblings Day, and that, of course, means finding an adorable pic of you and your sib(s) as kids and posting it on Instagram. (OK, you might want to text them and say Happy National Siblings Day, too.) But once you've found that perfect image of you making sandcastles, or playing dress-up, or taking a bath, or trick-or-treating, you're only half done. Now you need to find the perfect caption for your National Siblings Day Instagram post.

There's something for every type of sibling relationship, so take your pick. And it doesn't matter what your current mood is: Whether everything's going swimmingly between you, or you're in a bit of a stormy patch, you've got options for how to celebrate the day on social media. Who knows — if things happen to be a little rough right now, maybe some Insta fun will smooth it over.

And even if it is a little frivolous, enjoy this opportunity to celebrate one of the most important relationships in your life. We've got Valentine's Day, Mothers' Day, Fathers' Day, and even Grandparents' Day, which cover most of the basics. But we don't have any other holidays for celebrating the person or people we grew up with, and who had a huge influence in making us who we are today.

1 “What strange creatures brothers are!” — Jane Austen Giphy This pairs perfectly with a pic of your brother doing something bizarre (shouldn't be hard to find plenty of those).

2 "How do people make it through life without a sister?" — Sara Corpening Giphy As a kid, when you were in the throes of a horrible sister-fight, you probably wondered how anyone made it through life with a sister. But now that you're older and wiser, you know that the opposite is true: Anyone who had to grow up without a sister has a definite disadvantage in life.

3 “Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” ― Lemony Snicket Giphy Even in adulthood, sibling fights are inevitable. So if that's where you find yourself today, just acknowledge and embrace the reality. And maybe by reaching out with a little Insta love, you'll both be over it before too long.

4 To my first and best friend Giphy It's super cute, but also true.

5 "Sisters, sisters, there were never such devoted sisters." — Irving Berlin Giphy Quoting this excerpt will get the song from White Christmas stuck in your head for the rest of the day, but it'll be worth it. Here are the full lyrics, in case you want to pull from a different part: Sisters, sisters There were never such devoted sisters Never had to have a chaperone No, sir I'm here to keep my eye on her Caring, sharing every little thing that we are wearing When a certain gentleman arrived from Rome She wore the dress and I stayed home All kinds of weather we stick together The same in the rain or sun Two different faces but in tight places We think and we act as one, uh-huh Those who've seen us know that not a thing can come between us Many men have tried to split us up but no one can Lord help the mister that comes between me and my sister And Lord help the sister that comes between me and my man

6 "Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." — Marc Brown Giphy This one's particularly appropriate for acknowledging your big bro. Especially if he was the type to help you out of some serious (or even not-so-serious) scrapes in your youth.

7 "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." — Vietnamese Proverb Giphy Even if time and distance have made you less close than you used to be, there's always an uncanny familiarity that you and your sibs can settle into when you see each other.

8 My forever partner in crime Giphy Your sib was probably the first person you got into trouble with, and even if you're no longer being sentenced to timeouts for your behavior, you probably still share an instinct for getting up to stuff.

9 "To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were." — Clara Ortega Giphy There is a weird timelessness that exists between siblings. They are some of the very few people in our adult life who we knew as kids, and we got to see each other change and grow over the years. We've seen each other at our most vulnerable, and lived to tell about it.