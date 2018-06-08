A friend of mine, whose kids got her a dog she didn't ask for and didn't want, recently posted a pic on Facebook of the dog, declaring, "Happy Puppy Day to MY best friend" with a whole bunch of love emojis. That a dog could convert a non-lover into a gushing, Facebook-posting BFF speaks to the strong bonds that form between pets and their people. June 8 is National Best Friends Day and a great day to hop onto social media to express your doggy love, even using these Instagram captions for your BFF dog so the world can know how much you love them.

Let's be real, unlike other Insta captions that give loving shoutouts to your human friends and family, your dog will never really know what you are saying about them. But it doesn't matter. If you want to give your dog some caption love on Best Friends Day and dig up one of your favorite photos, go for it. This is a great chance to show the world your appreciation for the animal who lives in your house and makes it clear you love them no matter what. Dog owners know that you almost can't be depressed when you have a doggie around. All they have to do is snuggle in or try to play, and immediately the anxiety dissipates. Throw kids into the mix and while your house might be chaos, it's joyous chaos.

While your Instagram feed may be flooded with human best friend posts, feel free to break it up with an adorable pic and tribute to your best furry friend.

1 We're best furiends. Giphy Yes, dogs are man's best friend. And women's. And kids'. They are hands down the most loyal and loving animals and it's OK to have one as your BFF. So acknowledge the sweet relationship with a punny caption.

2 This guy is pawesome. Giphy OK, so puns really work on these posts, so here's another. Yeah, it's kind of corny, but who doesn't love a good doggy play on words? Tell them how "mutt" you love them or that they are your "bone-us" baby.

3 A true friend leaves paw prints on your heart. Giphy The second he snuggles up to you as a puppy, he's yours forever.

4 "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles M. Schulz Giphy Snoopy and Charlie Brown are dog and human BFFs extraordinaire, and this quote from their creator is perfect.

5 Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend never owned a dog. vvvita/Fotolia Jewelry is cold when compared to the love of a warm, furry animal, cuddled in next to you at night.

6 "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." — Josh Billings Giphy Many people will say that when they walk in the door their partner and their kids barely look up, but every single night their dogs come running toward them.

7 “Did you know that there are over 300 words for love in canine?” – Gabrielle Zevin Giphy Your dog seems like he loves you unconditionally (which is possibly because you feed him), but it could just be that he knows the love goes both ways.

8 "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." — Harry Truman The White House/Getty Images News/Getty Images In these crazy political times, that quote probably rings even truer. President Trump is one of the few presidents to eschew the tradition of pets in the White House. Pets allow "a connection between ordinary citizen and the person in power," Andrew Hager, historian in residence at the Presidential Pet Museum, said to CNN. "Getting down on the floor with a dog humanizes the politician. It's a window into the person's soul in a way you don't get at a press briefing or a campaign ad." So you know that anyone in your Instagram feed whose posting with pets has at least a little bit of humanity in them.

9 "I was an only child. He was an only dog." — 'My Dog Skip' Giphy You may not be an only child, but the power of a pup friendship and how it combats loneliness can be found in this quote from My Dog Skip. Your connection just goes beyond being a dog owner and being a dog.