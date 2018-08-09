If your kiddo is heading back to school, that means you're probably headed back to the... kitchen. It takes a lot of time to get lunches made, wrapped, and packed. If you don't already have an insulated lunch box, that's one more thing to add to the back-to-school shopping list. The last thing you want is for your impeccably made turkey sandwiches (crusts off and everything) to go to waste because they weren't kept cool enough. We've rounded up 10 insulated lunch boxes that get the job done in style.

Lunch boxes have come a long way since the '90s when we were kids (although we did have Dunkaroos, so that's something!). Today's lunch packs are both incredibly creative and efficient. Now you can send your kid off to school with a Star Wars R2D2 lunch kit ($14, Amazon) or a Troll lunch kit complete with 3D Poppy hair ($16, Amazon). I'm personally a fan of the bento box style because there's something so satisfying about seeing all the different colored foods packed in there. You know what they say: eat the rainbow!

Whether you want to send your little scholar off to school with a movie-themed lunch box or you want to go with something more streamlined, we found 10 insulated lunch boxes that they'll love.

1 Clever Fox SoYoung Toddler Lunch Box Fox $28 Amazon This adorable insulated lunch tote wins points for its smart design. Not only is it made from washable, eco-friendly linen, it also includes a removable "messy bag" that can house all of those sticky items, like yogurt and apple sauce cups. Plus, it's PVC, phthalate, lead, & BPA free. Buy Now

2 Seeing Diamonds Cheeky® Insulated Lunch Bag $11 Target There's more to love about this lunch bag than its cute diamond print. For every one you buy, Cheeky will give a meal to someone in the U.S. through their partnership with Feeding America. Buy Now

3 Camo Craze Wildkin Insulated Lunch Box $15 Amazon This insulated lunchbox is a fan favorite for its lightweight, durable design. It has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, and has garnered more than 2,000 reviews on the site. Buy Now

4 Type Treatment Fluf Zipper Lunch Bag $29 Amazon This lunch box's simple design makes it one you'd even want to borrow! But by far the coolest thing about this lunch box is that it's stink proof. "Many lunch boxes quickly tear, break-down and inherit an impossible-to-wipe-clean, funky smell. Not this one," reads the Amazon description. Buy Now

5 Wonder Woman DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Women Lunch Bag $25 Amazon A lunchbox with an attached cape is a pretty incredible thing to behold, no matter how old you are. You'll have fun packing it up with super foods for your little one, and they'll have fun showing it off to their friends at the lunch table. Buy Now

6 Unique Unicorn Skip Hop Zoo Lunchie Insulated Lunch Bag $14 Target It doesn't get any cuter than this precious unicorn lunchbox from Skip Hop. How can lunchtime not feel magical when you have this pack? Buy Now

7 Cool Bento Kids' Water-Resistant Leakproof Cooler Bento Bag $18 Amazon This water-resistant cooler is designed to accommodate two bento boxes — one hot and one cold. I also love that it can work double duty. Your kid can take it to school during the week, and if you have a younger baby, you can use it to transport milk on the weekend, thanks to its double compartment design. Buy Now

8 Space Explorer Cat & Jack Lunch Bag Space $10 Target What makes this insulated lunch pack so cool is that is features a different "space" design on each side. On the front is a cool pink hologram, and on the back, colorful planets! Buy Now