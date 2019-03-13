10 Kid-Friendly Pie Recipes For Pi Day That Are 3.14 Times The Yum

While math is certainly not my strong suit, I do love to celebrate Pi Day. After all, pie is the superior dessert, in my opinion. While I know it's a play on the number that frustrated geometry students the world over are plugging into formulas to find circumferences, for me, it's another reason to break out the butter, flour, and sugar. Although, let's be honest, there are some great savory pies as well. On this upcoming Pi Day, there's no better way to celebrate than with family. That's why I've compiled 10 kid-friendly pie recipes for Pi Day that won't stay around for long.

There are more than 3.14 reasons to love Pi Day, and all of them have to do with flaky crust and rich filling. True story, during my eighth grade year, my math teacher — a stern fellow with zero sense of humor and even less sense of style — challenged me to memorize as many numbers of pi as I could. He even offered extra credit. For every 10 numbers I memorized, I'd get one point of credit. Now, he was doing this because he truly didn't think I would memorize any numbers. I have dyscalculia and ADHD, and therefore was a distracted, poor math student until I learned to cope. Joke's on him — I memorized hundreds of numbers, in perfect sequence. I took my grade from a solid C- to an A-. So my pie on Pi Day is forever dedicated to Mr. M. And these kid-friendly Pi Day recipes are going to make me and my family very happy indeed.

1 Pecan Pie Bake Love Give Having the most Southern of MawMaws, there was no such thing as a holiday without pecan pie. It is still my number one favorite pie, and now it is also my son's favorite. It's a ton of fun to bake because it calls for all sorts of sticky ingredients, and it makes your house smell like toasty pecan heaven. This pecan pie recipe from Bake Love Give is as traditional as it comes.

2 Handy Peach Pies Bakerella Bakerella's desserts are gorgeous, and this recipe for peach hand pies is no different. Thankfully, this is one of her simpler recipes, and children will clamor for these. I have made hand pies with fresh and frozen peaches, and both work equally well. Just thaw the peaches first.

3 Chicken Pot Pie Brown Eyed Baker I said there were good savory pies, and this is one of the best. This chicken pot pie from Brown Eyed Baker is a classic. It's filled with chunks of delicious chicken and oozing with creamy gravy.

4 Oatmeal Cream Pies My Baking Addiction Not all pies look the same. I am a huge fan of the Little Debbie version, and this oatmeal cream pie recipe from My Baking Addiction is even better than the original. Imagine your kids seeing one of these in their lunch box? They'd be blown away.

5 Banana Cream Pie Fluff My Baking Addiction If you're looking to celebrate the holiday but you don't have that much time, consider this banana cream pie fluff from My Baking Addiction. It's part pie, part pudding, and all parts delicious.

6 No Bake Peanut Butter Oreo Pie Pint Sized Baker I love a no-bake recipe, and this No Bake Peanut Butter Oreo Pie from Pint Sized Baker is making me drool. I would legit learn a math formula if that was the requirement to make this pie. I want this in front of me right now with a giant iced coffee from Dunkin. It will happen soon, no doubt.

7 Brownie Pie Something Swanky Where has this Brownie Pie from Something Swanky been all my life? It's two of my very favorite things in one sweet confection. It's a Frankenpie and I am so here for it.

8 Whoopie Pies Pastry Affair This chocolate marshmallow whoopie pie from Pastry Affair is an avalanche of sticky sweetness that your children will love. Granted, you're going to have to stock up on your napkins and baby wipes, but it's totally worth it.

9 Strawberry Pop Tart Pie Willowbird Baker This is possibly the cutest mashup pie I've ever seen. Guaranteed this strawberry pop tart pie from Willow Bird Baking will be a huge hit with the kids.