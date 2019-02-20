The spring season officially begins in March, and with it, kids have warmer weather, spring vacation, and Easter egg hunts to look forward to. But Netflix is hoping to sweeten your kids’ spring basket by offering fresh content all month long. Here are 10 kids’ shows and movies coming to Netflix in March that are guaranteed to make their spring brighter.

Luckily, your kids are growing up in a time when they don’t have to wait until Saturday morning to watch their favorite cartoons and shows. With all the streaming content available on Netflix, they have unlimited access to some of the best kids’ shows on TV. With animated series like Trolls and Larva Island for younger children, and popular shows like Alex & Katie and A Series of Unfortunate Events for tweens and teens, kids of all ages can always find something fun to watch on Netflix.

If you’re kids are anything like mine, they already have their Netflix watchlists set up with their favorite shows and movies. But with all the new goodies the streamer is dropping in March, they’ll have plenty more to add to their queue. So, if your kids are looking for something fresh to watch, here are a few new movies and shows worth checking out.

1 Larva Island, Season 2 (Mar. 1) Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Your little ones will get a kick out of these two silly larva buddies as they go on adventures with food and friends, while encountering all kinds of slapstick fun on their remote tropical island.

2 Stuart Little (Mar. 1) Giphy This 1999 family classic tells the story of a sweet mouse named Stuart (Michael J. Fox) who is adopted by human parents Eleanor (Geena Davis) and Frederick (Hugh Laurie) Little. Stuart is super excited about his new family, until he realizes that his new human brother George (Jonathan Lipnicki) and the family cat, Snowbell (Nathan Lane) are trying to get rid of him.

3 Disney's Saving Mr. Banks (Mar. 1) Disney UK on YouTube This Disney movie tells the story of Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) and his 20-year plight to get the movie rights to Mary Poppins.

4 Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (Mar. 1) Giphy This teen movie — for kids ages 13 and up — is centered around a New Jersey high school senior Nick (Michael Cera) who visits New York City with buddies in hopes of getting over his recent heartbreak. After a serendipitous series of events brings a young woman Norah (Kat Dennings) into his life, Nick discovers what he really wants in life.

5 Disney's Christopher Robin (Mar. 5) Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This sweet Disney film is centered around a now grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) and his family. When his childhood friend, Winnie The Pooh (Jim Cummings) comes to visit, he embarks on a journey with rest of his pals to find the magic and joy he once knew.

6 Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (Mar. 8) Giphy Spy Kids Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) Cortez are facing their newest mission — to fight their rival Spy Kids Gary (Matt O'Leary) and Gerti (Emily Osment) Giggles while they take on a mysterious man and his creatures on a distant tropical island.

7 Hunter X Hunter (Mar. 8) Giphy This anime series — appropriate for kids 13 and up — tells the story of a young boy who ends up on a thrilling adventure while trying to find his hunter father.

8 Robozuna: Season 2 (Mar. 15) Robozuna on YouTube A young boy and his homemade robot are trying to save their oppressed home from an evil empire by taking part in one of the toughest robot competitions in the universe.

9 YooHoo to the Rescue (Mar. 15) Giphy This animated series follows the adorable YooHoo and his buddies as they try to help save the decaying Tree of Life in Yootopia. With the help of their colorful magical tools, wisdom, and powers, the friends find fun ways solve their problems.