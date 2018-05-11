10 Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts, Because You Totally Procrastinated

There are two categories of people in this world: Those who buy holiday gifts in the spring and those who print a photo of their soon-to-arrive-but-not-on-time-for-the-occasion gift. I, sadly, fall into the latter. No matter how much I adore you, I am bound to wait until the last minute to purchase a gift for your birthday, special day, holiday that has been plastered in stores for months. It's a terrible trait, but, alas, true. That's why I am all about this list of last minute Mother's Day gifts. Because I kind of fancy myself a pro (in all the wrong ways).

Whether you are looking to give her a special beauty treat or add to her closet, you'll find something that will not only make her feel celebrated, but save your butt in the last-minute-gift department.

Make sure you also don't undermine some of the best tools a procrastinator has in their arsenal: baking, gift cards, or a DIY project (especially handy if you have kids who can lend their special touch). But seriously, all jokes aside, any mom you love will simply be thrilled to know you thought of her on Mother's Day. Make your time (or FaceTime) with her count and tell her just how much she means to you.

Because that's all we really want.

2 A Box Full Of Pampering Target ALL THE MASKS Beauty Box ($7, Target) I kind of love these Beauty Boxes that Target has created for Mother's Day. Whether it's the ALL THE MASKS box featured above or the Be You(tiful) box ($7) that includes beauty gummy vitamins and hydration cream, you're bound to find one (or a few) for a special mom in your life.

3 Treat Her To Some New Tech Target Google Home Mini ($39, Target) If you know a mom who needs a tech upgrade, then you might want to check out this Google Home Mini which simply requires a "Hey Google" to get answers to questions, find out what's on your schedule for the day, or play your favorite music.

4 TLC In A Tin Amazon La Chatelaine Hand Cream Tin Gift Set ($24, Amazon) Treat mom to this elegant collection of hand creams that comes complete in a colorful floral tin. Made with no harsh chemicals (e.g. parabens, BHT, phthalates, phenoxyethanol) and designed to deeply nourish, your mom will appreciate the love for her hands.

5 Treat Her To Luxury Giphy Day at the spa, price varies When it comes to mom, don't ever discount a gift certificate for some solid spa services. According to TripSavvy, most day spas with robes, slippers, locker rooms and waiting areas have treatments that start between $80 and $120.

6 A Stylish Gift Amazon Crocodile Circle Crossbody Bag ($40, Amazon) If your mom is a fashionista in her own right, then she'll love this Crocodile Circle Crossbody Bag and you'll adore the fact that you can get it fast with Prime shipping. Choose from three different colors: black, mustard, and wine.

7 A Small Reminder Of How Awesome She Is Amazon Mama Bear Pin ($10, Amazon) I mean, how cute is this pin? Crafted from reforested birch wood, it's like a tiny work of art for a special mama to wear and remind her of one of her favorite roles in life.

8 A Book For Her Collection Barnes and Noble The Blue Jay's Dance ($13, Barnes and Noble) In my opinion, there really is no gift list that is complete without at least one book option. That's why I made sure this oldie-but-goodie book, The Blue Jay's Dance: A Memoir of Early Motherhood, by Louise Erdrich got a mention. If you know a new mama (or even one who has been at it for several years), get her this gorgeous book.