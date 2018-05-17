The countdown is on! In less than 48 hours, we'll all be sitting, bleary-eyed, in front of the television or computer, watching the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If you're hoping to host a viewing party but haven't gotten any decor or food or games put together yet, you need these last-minute royal wedding party ideas, because it's not too late to get festive.

Luckily, there's still time to get festive and put together a cute little watch party that will take advantage of the most festive event of the season. You can easily put together a tea bar or pick up some DIY supplies so your guests can decorate tea cups or coffee mugs to bring home.

I remember watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate Middleton, tie the knot... from the comfort of my office chair at work, live-streamed on an old PC with the grouchy co-worker commenting on every single sartorial choice in the most negative manner. Needless to say, I'm eagerly anticipating being able to watch the upcoming royal wedding from home, surrounded by friends who aren't nearly as grouchy. Even though I haven't lifted a finger to get anything together yet, I'll be ready by early Saturday morning with these last-minute royal wedding watch party ideas.

1 Make DIY Bunting Paul Rushton /Fotolia Bunting makes a party, in my opinion, and making bunting couldn't be easier. Park yourself in front of the television with a bunch of printed union jack flags or even just red, white and blue construction paper. Cut triangles and glue them to string with a glue gun or stick. Voila, bunting to make any party festive.

2 Stock Up On British Biscuits It's probably too late to order union jack cookies from that yummy bakery you love, but it's not too late to walk into World Market and buy up a stash of British biscuits, or as we call them, cookies.

3 Balloons And Flowers Natalie Board/Fotolia Balloons and flowers saved every last-minute party, so stock up on red, white, blue or gold balloons. Stop by Trader Joe's on your lunch hour tomorrow and see if you can find some cheap-ish pretty flowers to spruce the place up. Meghan is rumored to love peonies and garden roses, so a sprinkle of either of those will help your theme.

4 Make Your Own Trivia Game A quick internet search nets you more than enough royal wedding tidbits that you can easily make into a trivia game with very little effort. Spend your lunch hour tomorrow compiling trivia questions printed on individual sheets for each guest, and make sure you keep a copy of the answers handy, just in case there are disputes!

5 Tea Bar Since the royal wedding starts so darn early for us fans in the United States, it's hard to imagine serving much more than tea or coffee. But that doesn't mean you can't make the tea selections more fancy or British than usual. Visit a local tea shop and for their best royal wedding recommendation to serve your friends.

6 DIY Tea Cup And Coffee Mug Decorating While you're waiting to see whether Posh Spice shows up or not, have your guests decorate tea cups or coffee mugs as souvenirs of the British and American couple. Just pop into a craft store and for an array of porcelain paint markers and stop by Target or Walmart for plain cups. Bake them in the oven to set the paint and they'll be finished before Harry and Meghan say 'I do.'

7 Royal Wedding Watch Party Printables Etsy Royal wedding printable paper suite ($19, Etsy) It's too late to order any fancy invites to send your friends, but it's not too late to snap up this printable set that includes table name cards, a word search, a trivia game and even a drinking game template if you're so inclined.

8 Fancy Pajama Contest I don't know many people who will want to get dressed in their royal wedding best at zero-dark-thirty in the morning, but having a fancy pajama or fancy robe contest adds a little spice to the morning and keeps your guests from arriving in a shredded t-shirt from their college days.

9 Bake Scones FomaA/Fotolia So long as you get a good night sleep the night before and aren't too tired to measure properly, scones are an easy and fast British food to whip up for a watch party. They're the perfect plain base to load up with lots of berries, clotted or fresh whipped cream, and fancy jam, all of which you can easily pick up today or tomorrow. Bookmark this scone recipe from BBC's Good Eats so you know you're getting a properly British version.