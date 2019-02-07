10 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Still Thoughtful

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, and if you're anything like me, you're probably woefully unprepared with very little time to devote to finding the perfect gift for your partner. I am a busy mom who works and goes to graduate school, and I honestly don't remember the last time I had a spare moment. Thankfully, there are a ton of last minute thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts that don't seem last minute, and they're ridiculously easy to get.

When I think about last minute gifts, my mind conjures images of the poor sap who was the last to the grocery store and got the half-wilted carnations and giant box of subpar chocolates for their partner, or gas station candy and DVDs bought at Walgreens. My, how times have changed. Now you can order a gift and have it delivered on the same day, or you can pop into Target and find great stuff in a matter of moments. Some of my favorite gifts are ordered via companies like Drizzly, or they're sent by Shipt. And, admittedly, I have a bit of an Amazon Prime addiction — my PrimeNow delivery guy might know my dog by name and bring her biscuits. It's possible. But whether your delivery person knows you or not, here are some last minute thoughtful gifts for your own Valentine.

1 Booze Eau Claire Distillery Parlour Gin Eau Claire This gin is the perfect last minute gift, and it's available in several outlets across the country as well as online. As per the distiller, it is a "London-dry style gin, it augments more traditional gin botanicals creating a juniper berry induced dryness, but with unique hints of rosehip, Saskatoon berry, coriander, lemon, orange, mint and spice." I don't know what a Saskatoon berry is, but I'm sure it's delicious when fermented. SEE ON EAU CLAIRE

2 Apple Watch Apple Watch $420 Prime NOw The Apple series 4 watch is a stunning piece of technology that does everything from monitor your heart to help you order dinner. It's stylish and functional, and it's available on Prime Now.

3 Alexa, Help Me Find A Gift Amazon Echo $69 Amazon Getting an Echo might seem like a weird gift, but it's actually one of the best I've ever been given. Having the ability to dictate what I need when I need it into my shopping list is a lifesaver. Your partner might feel the same way. It's also available on Prime Now. SEE ON PRIME NOW

4 A Fantasy Experience Nascar Fantasy Experience $5,000 Nascar Is your partner into Nascar? They'll want this splurge. They'll get an all-inclusive package to the Fantasy experience. They'll get to meet Richard Petty, shop in the Nascar store, and then drive 50 laps in a race car all alone. SEE ON NASCAR

5 Tickets Giphy My sister and her soon-to-be wife, as well as my aunts and uncles all live for their season ticket passes to the Cleveland Indians games. Personally, I bring a book when my husband takes me to the Mets games, but that's just a good reminder to bring his friends next time. Season passes are available right now, and you can get them at the box office. There are plans ranging from just 10 games all the way up to a full-season pass.

6 Theatre Passes Giphy Northeast Ohio might not seem like a great place to experience a ton of theatre, but it is. One of the benefits of community theatres and regional professional theatres is that many of them sell season passes, like Playhouse Square in my beloved Cleveland. Living in New York City for the better part of two decades, I miss the quality affordable programming of these theatres. They make a great Valentine's Day gift, and last minute or not, it's super thoughtful.

7 Something Smells Wonderful Mr Burberry $71 Sephora If you partner likes clean fragrances, this cologne with lemon oil and dry amber might be the perfect fit. It's available in stores and online, so you can buy it today. SEE ON SEPHORA

8 Concert Tickets Giphy It's a gift and it's an experience. There is nothing like live music, and concert tickets are easy to get, but they do require thought. You need to know your partner's likes, where they like to sit, and you also acknowledge that you probably need to make plans for a sitter, which is pretty huge in and of itself.

9 Adopting A Pet Giphy No, I'm not suggesting you bring them a dog with a bow around their necks, but that works, too. What I'm suggesting is that you wrap up all the accoutrement that goes along with the cat or dog, and then you go together and find your forever friend. If my husband did this for me, I'd be a blubbering mess.