10 LGBTQ Celebrity Parents That Are So Relatable, So Funny, & So Inspiring

Whether its Pride Month or a random Monday in October, LGBTQ families deserve recognition and respect. This sentiment also applies to LGBTQ celebrities with kids, families that many fans have come to know and love throughout the years. And on that note, here are 10 LGBTQ celebrity parents whose adorable and inspiring families you can celebrate all year long.

The beautiful thing about family is that it knows no boundaries. A family doesn't have to have a traditional mom and dad to work (not there's anything wrong with this, of course, all families are wonderful), and parents don't have to be in a romantic relationship to be co-parents. Families can be fluid and ever-evolving — they can have two dads or one mom, for example. There are no limits to love, to put it simply, a reality LGBTQ celebrity parents remind fans of every single day.

Take singer Ricky Martin, instance. The out and proud dad welcomed his twin sons into the world solo in 2008, vowing to always teach his kids and the public about unconditional love and acceptance. Ten years later, the dad and his husband, Jwan Yosef, celebrated the birth of their daughter. Talk about a family oozing with love, right?

But wait — Martin isn't the only incredible LGBTQ celeb parent out there. Here are 10 LGBTQ celebrity parents that are so relatable, so funny, and so inspiring.

1. Matt Bomer's Kids Taught Him About Unconditional Love John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor Matt Bomer and his husband, Simon Hall, are dads to three sons: Kit, 14, and 11-year-old twins Henry and Walker. Bomer publicly came out in 2012 at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, praising his beloved family in heartfelt acceptance speech about unconditional love. "I'd really especially like to thank my beautiful family: Simon, Kit, Walker, Henry," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment." Aww.

2. Cynthia Nixon Is One Proud Mama Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Nixon, mom of three and wife of Christine Marinoni, expressed major pride when, in June 2018, her eldest child came out as transgender. "I'm so proud" she said at the time. It can't be understated how important it was that Nixon revealed (with permission, of course) her son's journey to the world — the world can always use a little more acceptance.

3. Tig Notaro's House Is A Ball Of Laughs Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Comedian Tig Notaro and her wife, actress Stephanie Allynne, are moms to 2-year-old twin boys named Finn and Max. The duo often shares sweet and hilarious photos of their brood to Instagram, like the time Allynne shared a snap of the boys looking "apple juice drunk." If you're in the market for adorableness and laughter, definitely follow Allynne on IG (Notaro doesn't have a public account).

4. Wanda Sykes Loves To Share Stories About Her Kids Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Comedian Wanda Sykes and her wife, Alex Sykes, are parents to 10-year-old twins, Lucas and Olivia. The actress often shares stories about the two, joking about how she likes to do crafts with them for "recon" purposes. “It’s like recon for me,” she told People. “It’s kind of like getting a look into their little brains. I’m trying to figure out ‘What do I have here, what’s going on? Is anyone drawing a knife?'” Ha!

5. Neil Patrick Harris' Family Is Picture-Perfect Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you know anything about actor Neil Patrick Harris, it's probably that he loves being a dad alongside his husband, David Burtka. The couple are parents to 8-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. What's especially great about the fam are their holiday pictures. From Halloween to Easter, their shots are always epic.

6. 'Queer Eye's Karamo Brown & His Son Co-Wrote A Book Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queer Eye's Karamo Brown didn't meet his eldest son, Jason "Rachel" Brown, until the boy was 10 (it's a long story), but the two have made up for lost time in a meaningful way. Want some proof? Look no further than the children's book, I Am Perfectly Designed. Karamo said they wrote the book to "empower everyone to love who they are, exactly as they are!" Making the fam even more adorable? Karamo is the legal guardian to Jason's younger sibling, Christian. Talk about a precious trio.

7. Sara Gilbert Leads By Example Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Talk creator Sara Gilbert is mom to three kids, two of which she shares with her ex-wife, Allison Adler, and one with her current wife, Linda Perry. Gilbert has opened up about the struggles of keeping your kids grounded, sharing must-read advice for parents in an interview with Elaine Sir. "Though it’s tempting, I try not to fix every problem for my kids. I think it’s important that they learn the tools to advocate for themselves," she said about raising kids in Los Angeles. She added, "I also resist buying them things they haven’t worked for unless it’s a special occasion. I believe if they put out effort, then they are more grateful for what they have. Most importantly, I try to model the behavior and attitude I want to see them display. If I’m grounded and grateful, hopefully they will be. Of course we all have better days than others." Way to go, mama.

8. Andy Cohen Is Head-Over-Heels In Love Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bravo exec Andy Cohen became a single dad to son Benjamin in February. The dad is over-the-moon with his new addition, often sharing the sweetest snaps of the newborn to Instagram. "I got the best birthday present of all," Cohen captioned a cute June snap of himself with baby Benjamin. Ugh, my heart.

9. Jillian Michaels Is An Advocate For LGBTQ Adoption Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fitness guru Jillian Michaels is a hands-on mom to her two kids, Phoenix and Lukensia. Michaels adopted both of her children, and she is a big advocate for LGBTQ parents who hope to adopt one day or are currently in the process. "I have seen tremendous prejudice against LGBTQ couples in this country," she said in 2016 about adoption prejudices towards same-sex couples, according to E! News. "Up until very recently, there were only 14 states in which LGBTQ couples could adopt…the laws are changing in our country, for the better, at a dizzying pace."