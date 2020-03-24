Spring feels like such a short season; first it’s snowy and cold, then before you know it summer is here. Because your child's current size is just as fleeting as the season itself, you probably don’t want to spend a whole lot on a lightweight jacket your kid is only going to end up wearing for a few weeks. The good news is that there are plenty of lightweight jackets for kids under $30 that are perfect for those drizzly, in-between sort of spring days.

Whether you're looking to keep it simple with a solid-colored rain jacket or your little one is all about the fuzzy fleeces and bright patterns, there’s something in here for everyone (even Frozen or Dumbo fans).

Kids are not exactly notorious for wanting to wear jackets (or shoes for that matter) but with these fun colors and stylish silhouettes, they may actually be psyched to put their jacket on and get out in the sun (or in those famous April showers). Some of these jackets are even light enough to carry into chillier summer nights, and all of them are under $30 (and several were originally priced higher than $30, so this is the perfect time to add one of these windbreakers or bomber jackets to your virtual cart).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Color-Blocked Windbreaker Water-Resistant Hooded Color-Blocked Windbreaker Old Navy | $30 $15 Available In Sizes XS- XXL Regular & L-XXL Husky see on old navy A nylon, breathable windbreaker is perfect for active kids on-the-go. This one from Old Navy has a hood and elastic cuffs, and a relaxed fit so it's easy to layer under.

2. A Cozy Printed Fleece Fleece Jacket Yellow Hearts H&M | $13 Available In Sizes 2Y-10Y see on h&m This lightweight, fuzzy fleece is as cheerful as the season (plus you'll be able to spot your little one anywhere). If yellow's not their favorite color, this affordable jacket also comes in a navy stripe with pink stars or a leopard print for the wild at heart.

3. A Classic Denim Jacket Kids Denim Jacket Gap Factory | $50 $25 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on gap factory You can never go wrong with a classic jean jacket. This unisex option from Gap Factory comes in the perfect light, springy denim wash. It has no stretch to it, so be sure to size accordingly (and no one will blame you if you borrow this one from your kiddo's closet).

4. An Army Green Spring Coat Cat & Jack Twill Jacket Target | $28 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on target The ruffle detail down the sleeves and around the pockets make this classic jacket look way more than $30. It will keep little ones warm in the spring, plus there's a hood for any unexpected April showers.

5. A Cozy Fleece Uniform Sweater Fleece Trail Jacket The Children's Place | $40 $16 Available In Sizes S-XL see on the children's place This go-with-everything coat will quickly become a fave. The pockets are jersey-lined and soft, and the fleece is machine-washable. Just keep in mind that this jacket is very lightweight, so it's probably best for late spring days or cooler summer nights.

6. A Coat Made For Adventures Exodus Kids Water Resistant Softshell Mountain Warehouse | $50 $25 Available In Sizes 3T-16Y See on mountain warehouse This water and wind-resistant jacket is tough enough to face the elements, but it won't break the bank. It comes in 11 colors ranging from classic black to hot orange. The fleece lining keeps it cozy but the fabric still breathes so it's comfortable on warmer days.

7. A Dressy Coat With Detail Girls Dressy Coat Spring Jubilee Gymboree | $50 $20 Available In Sizes 12M-8Y SEE ON GYMBOREE If your kiddo doesn't want to cover up their outfit with a coat, they'll be happy that this dressy spring coat is a whole outfit in itself. The pretty pink color pops, plus the canvas cotton is comfy enough to wear all day. The bows on the front pockets add a fun and playful detail.

8. A Polka Dot Jacket With Disney Appliques Dumbo Polka Dot Jacket for Girls Disney Store | $40 $24 Availables In Sizes 2T-5T see on Shop Disney This coat with elastic cuffs is giving me vintage varsity jacket vibes, but with a whimsical touch. The colorful polka dots paired with the Dumbo appliques lend this soft, warm jacket a bit of texture and a playful look.

9. A Reliable Rain Shell Girls' Switchback™ II Jacket Columbia | $45 $30 Available In Sizes XXS-XL see on columbia A little rain won't stop them from playing outside in this waterproof nylon jacket. It comes in a range of great colors, and it's super light and easy to move in.