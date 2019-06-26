Sun protection is a hotter topic than ever lately, and now even your most beloved beauty products are getting in on the mix. Plenty of makeup products with SPF are rated highly at Sephora, which means they're definitely worth consideration. Honestly, it's great when all your beauty products work together to help keep you safe from the sun.

Even if you're obsessed with all thing beauty and skincare related, sun protection is still a top concern. "It doesn’t matter how much money you spend on oils or retinol and vitamin C. If you’re not getting good sun protection, you’re wasting your money," said Dr. Samer Jaber of Washington Square Dermatology in HuffPost. If you need some guidance in the daily SPF department, then check out the best face sunscreen recommendations from Bustle. Cult fave brands like Supergoop! and Shiseido made the list, and these comfy formulas are a far cry from the sticky, thick face sunscreens of the past.

But even when you're intense about wearing sunscreen daily, it never hurts to have a little backup power from your makeup. Now your primer, setting spray, and even eye shadow can help guard skin against UVA/UVB rays as well. Read on to find the best SPF makeup products that Sephora peeps already love so much.

1. Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30 Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30 $24 SUPERGOOP! See on Sephora Even the delicate skin on eyelids can use some protection from the sun. Available in three shades, this shimmering cream eye shadow contains SPF 30. With an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars rating, this new product is already making fans.

2. Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 $36 Coola See on Sephora Just spray and go. It's a great way to add in a little extra sun protection, or even refresh your SPF throughout the day. Plus, the weightless, matte formula helps keep your makeup in place even on sweaty days.

3. Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $22 bareminerals See on Sephora Yep, even concealer has joined the SPF game. This creamy formula conceals dark spots and blemishes while offering an added dose of sun protection to your makeup regime. With an average 3.9/5 star rating, it's also a well-loved product.

4. Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 $24 Fresh See on Sephora This is the go-to lip SPF for so many beauty fans. Available in over a dozen shades with sheer to buildable color, it's already a cult favorite. With over 6,500 5-star reviews, and an average of 4.5, the Sugar Lip Treatment belongs in most everyone's sun-safe makeup kit.

5. CC + Cream With SPF 50+ CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ $39 It Cosmetics See on Sephora If you want one product that does it all, then this CC cream has you covered. It's a foundation, sunscreen, color corrector, and moisturizer all in one. Available in a dozen shades, it has over 1,700 5-star reviews on Sephora.

6. Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Tarteguard Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $28 Tarte See on Sephora This is a pretty brilliant way to refresh your sun protection throughout the day. The brush-on SPF powder sunscreen basically disappears over makeup. It's rated 4.3/5 stars on Sephora.

7. Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 $39 Tarte See on Sephora There are tons of tinted sunscreens on the market, but what if you prefer full coverage foundation? Tarte has your back. The Amazonian clay foundation has SPF, and it's available in 40 different shades.

8. Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 $25 SUPERGOOP! See on Sephora It's sunscreen's greatest glow-up. This dry oil stick can be worn as a highlighter, as well as all over the face for a glowy look. Bonus: You can put it over tattoos for a dewy finish that protects your ink from sun damage.

9. Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 $52 Dr. Jart+ Cicapair™ See on Sephora This cream will change from green to beige in order to correct any redness. Plus, it contains SPF 30 to help protect skin from sun damage. This is a great choice for people who like products that do double duty.