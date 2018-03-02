On February 26, Jimmy Fallon, the host of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, announced that he — along with his wife and two young children — will be participating in the upcoming March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. It's awesome that celebrities like Fallon are standing with the Parkland students to push for gun reform. And since Fallon will be marching with two young daughters, I couldn't help but wonder what clever protest signs they might be swinging. If you need some ideas for your little bambino, here are 10 March For Our Lives sign ideas for babies to don in support of ending gun violence on March 24.

Before getting to the signs themselves, let me first give a huge, huge shoutout to the Florida students who are leading the charge on this issue. I am so inspired by their ability to transform their grief and anger into positive action. To quote a recent tweet from Oprah, "...These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Fighters of the '60s who also said, 'We've had enough and our voices will be heard!'"

Last week, Oprah, along with George and Amal Clooney and Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, made huge donations to support the March For Our Lives cause, according to mashable.com.

If you too are feeling like this is the beginning of a much-needed revolution, then strap your baby in a carrier and march — and don't forget to make one of these signs for your protest-lovin' baby:

1 It's Time For A Change (And I'm Not Talking About My Diaper) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You know what stinks? Not doing anything about gun violence.

2 This Is A Real Revolution Have your baby's sign quote Jimmy Fallon when he talked about the inspiring Parkland students during his Late Night opening monologue on February 26, "They’re angry and they are doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution.”

3 I Support School Walk-outs (And I Can't Even Walk) Students from all over the country are staging school walk outs to demand gun control. Tell the world that you and your baby support these courageous students.

4 Babies Demand Action This sign acknowledges the powerful group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which is one of the leading organizations in our country pushing for gun reform. It was founded by Shannon Watts in response to the devastating shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

5 NRA Go Away! Justin Merriman/Getty Images News/Getty Images Babies love rhymes and it turns out they make great protest signs, too.

6 Lovies > Guns This sign is a playful riff on another protest sign that's been showing up at student protests: 'Love > Guns'. If your baby will be marching with a lovey in tow, have them swing this sign right along with it.

7 Enough Is Enough Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images The survivors of the Parkland school shooting are leading the #neveragain movement and one of the main rallying cries emerging is 'Enough is Enough.' If your baby is a pro at letting you know when he or she has had enough — and let's be honest, what baby isn't? —this sign is the one for them.

8 Actions Speak Louder Than Words This is the perfect sign for any baby who hasn't learned to talk yet. Sometimes it's not what you say, but what you do that matters, and that couldn't be more true now. Students are calling for action not just "thoughts and prayers".

9 My Future Is Bright... And Safe Aliaksei Lasevich/Fotolia There's really nothing cuter than a baby wearing sunglasses. This sign is perfect for the parent who loves a good prop. Pop the baby sunglasses on and have your little one swing this hopeful sign with gusto.