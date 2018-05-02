Not all moms are created equal, so shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift isn’t always easy. Whether you are shopping for your mom, grandma, sister, or friend, there's one thing that a lot of moms have in common — their love for beauty products. I definitely inherited my love for makeup from my mom, who thrives on her carefully curated arsenal. If your mom is obsessed with makeup, fragrance, and skin care like mine, there are some awesome ideas for Mother's Day gifts for the beauty junkie.

Shopping for a beauty junkie is actually pretty easy, as long as you know what kind of shades and brands she enjoys. If you aren’t sure about what colors to choose, you can always get her some practical beauty tools, like makeup brushes or beauty bags. Either way, the options for the beauty addict are endless, and it’s easy (and fun) to get lost in it. (I mean, have you seen all of these beauty subscription boxes popping up? There's your gift right there and it's already wrapped.)

If you need a little help picking out the perfect gift for your glamorous mama, I've got some expertise. Here are 10 awesome beauty products that will surely delight her this Mother’s Day.

1 Lancome Best Sellers Set Nordstrom Lancome Best Sellers Set Cool ($38, Nordstrom) Lancome Best Sellers Set Warm ($38, Nordstrom) Give your mom the best of Lancome with their Best Sellers Gift Set. The set comes with a beautiful case, full size mascara and mascara primer, full size eyeliner, two full size lipsticks, and a limited edition eyeshadow and brush palette. You can choose from the cool colored Iris Bloom set or the warm Honey Rose set.

2 InstaNatural Rose Water Toner Instanatural InstaNatural Rose Water Toner ($15, Instanatural) Every beauty addict knows the importance of fresh, healthy skin, so treat her with this InstaNatural Rose Water Toner that is made from 100 percent pure Rosa Damascena flower petals and contains no artificial fragrances, preservatives or added chemicals. The toner will work to soothe, hydrate, and refresh skin, along with restoring its natural pH balance.

3 Storybook Cosmetics What's In A Name Rose Brush Set Ulta Storybook Cosmetics What's in a Name Rose Brush Set ($55, Ulta) Add some magic to your mom’s brush collection with this beautiful Storybook Cosmetics What's in a Name Rose Brush Set. It comes with four rose-shaped synthetic brushes — one tapered highlighting brush, one angled contour/blush brush, one flat top powder brush, and one dome top powder brush. You also get a gorgeous custom rose pouch to keep the brushes safe.

4 FEED Elephant Canvas Makeup Pouch Feed Projects Elephant Family Pouch ($38, Feed Projects) Every beauty junkie can use a trendy, functional pouch to carry their essentials in, but what if that gift could actually benefit the world as well? The Elephant Family Pouch by the Feed Project features a light blue cotton canvas exterior, leather zipper detail, elephant graphic, and best of all, your purchase will provide 25 meals to school children who need it. It’s truly a gift you can feel good about giving.

5 Whipped Squalane Face & Eye Mousse Chagrin Valley Soap And Salve Whipped Squalane Face & Eye Mousse ($12, Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve) For the beauty lover who is looking for the holy grail of dry skin, check out the Chagrin Valley Whipped Squalane Face and Eye Mousse. This delicate blend of Shea Olein and Olive Squalane naturally moisturizes skin and promotes skin cell growth. I’ve tried hundreds of moisturizing products on my own dry skin, but this mousse definitely takes the cake.

6 Viva la Juicy Soirée 1.7 Fl. Oz Eau de Parfum Spray Macy's Viva la Juicy Soirée 1.7 fl. Oz Eau de Parfum Spray ($78, Macy’s) Give your beautiful mama the luxury scent of Viva La Juicy Soirée, the latest iteration of the ever-popular Viva La Juicy. It has soft notes of mandarin, kiwi, jasmine, water lily, musk, and amber, making it an all around gorgeous fragrance. And as if it were crafted just for Mother’s Day, it comes in a sparkly bottle featuring a bright pink bow and jeweled charm.

7. Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette Sephora Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette ($42, Sephora) Treat mom to beautiful and bold eye colors for spring. The Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette comes gorgeously packaged in a iridescent seashell shaped compact and features 14 shades in shimmering neutrals, jewel tones, and sea-inspired colors in matte and metallic finishes.

8 Clarisonic Mia 1 Skin Cleansing System Ulta Clarisonic Mia 1 Skin Cleansing System ($130, Ulta) Give mom the power of sonic cleansing and toning with the Clarisonic Mia 1 Skin Cleansing System. This compact cleansing wand releases six times more dirt and makeup than just using soap alone, and can balance dry or oily skin, reduce blemishes, and leave skin feeling softer and smoother. You can pick one up from Ulta in one of four different colors: white, lavender, pink, and electric pink.

9 NARS Multiple NARS Cosmetics NARS Multiple ($39, NARS) For effortless beauty, get your mom a NARS Multiple for complete cheek, lip, and eye color in one easily blendable stick. The Multiples are available in a variety of colors including illuminating shimmers, pigmented mattes, and delicate sheers. You can even get one in NARS iconic peachy “Orgasm” hue. It’s the perfect addition to any makeup collection, and a super easy fix for busy moms on the go.