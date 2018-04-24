10 Mother's Day Gifts From Babies That Moms Actually Want

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and for the new mom there is nothing quite as sweet as celebrating this holiday for the first time. Honoring her on this special day might look a thousand different ways. Some mamas crave a solitary day at the spa while others prefer to go on a family hike, so be sure to ask her what plan would make her feel the most loved and appreciated. But while the day's itinerary might vary, almost all moms enjoy being given gifts — even better if they're from little ones. Mother's Day gifts from babies might sound cheesy, but they don't have to be; in fact, the ones on this list are downright stylish. This round-up includes everything from the hottest trends to the most classic sentiments, from fair trade goods to celebrity-approved pieces. Whatever the style of the mama in your life, there is something for everyone here.

So start planning your Sunday breakfast in bed (complete with flowers and a heartfelt card, of course) and promise your lucky lady that you've got the morning feeding covered while she rests. Complete the celebration with a gift from this list and her first Mother's Day will be everything she's dreamed.

1 A Way To Caffeinate Uncommon Goods Mother's Love Mug ($38, Uncommon Goods) Uncommon Goods is selling this Mother's Love Mug and we are here for it. Handmade from clay in Wisconsin by artisan Colleen Huth, the unique style is truly one of a kind. And since baby is spurring mom's coffee dependency, it's only appropriate that he provide her a mug.

2 A Strong & Sexy Tee The LB Brand Interlock Protector Lover Mother Tee ($35, The LB Brand) If it's good enough for J. Lo, it's good enough for the rest of us, am I right? Celebrate the tenacity of motherhood with this strong statement shirt, and let baby give her mama a high five and a thanks for the fight within her.

3 Sunglasses For Summer The LB Brand I Am Modern Motherhood Black Round Sunglasses ($40, The LB Brand) The LB Brand does it again with these glamorous sunglasses that hail the rise of the modern mother. Quirky and bold, these shades are perfect for the unique fashionista who is turning the tables on what motherhood looks like.

4 Jewelry That's Mom-Proud OhBloom/Etsy Mama Bear Necklace ($22, Etsy) I'M loving this "mama bear" plated necklace from the Etsy shop Oh Bloom. Rose gold is all the rage right now and this simple hand stamped necklace would make the sweetest gift from any little cub.

5 A Tribute To A Breastfeeding Mama BrigidsGrove/Etsy Nursing Mama Birth Goddess Sculpture ($17, Etsy) Breastfeeding can be a deeply personal experience for a woman; one with themes of empowerment, sacrifice, nurture, and wonder. A gift from her baby that celebrates their special relationship will surely be cherished for the rest of a woman's life.

6 A Retro Throwback The Bee & The Fox Love Your Mother Ringer Tee ($29, The Bee & The Fox) No one does retro shirts like The Bee & The Fox. You really can't go wrong with any of their styles, but this little 1970s number is a perfect gift for your babe's mama this Mother's Day.

7 Art That Honors Motherhood goddessgallery/Etsy Mother & Child ($55, Etsy) On her first Mother's Day, why not go all out? Take her breath away with a gorgeous piece of original or reprinted art to celebrate the beginning of her motherhood journey. I love the vibrant colors of this Tamara Adams piece and the tender tiny hand resting on its mama.

8 Plants For Indoors Ten Thousand Villages White Sand Hanging Planter ($30, Ten Thousand Villages) Sometimes new motherhood has us confined indoors more than we were previously used to. Giving mama the gift of new plant life will not only brighten up naptime, but it can be symbolic of the new life she's brought into the world as well. This fair trade hanging planter from Ten Thousand Villages will thrill the nature-loving mama.

9 Something To Pamper Her Brooklyn Herborium Holistic Introduction Collection ($96, Brooklyn Herborium) Let's face it: Having a baby can take a toll on a woman's body, skin, and hair, as well as on her normal self-care routine. So it's only fair that her baby would gift her with a little luxury to indulge in. Brooklyn Herborium's products are all-natural, safe for breastfeeding moms, and smell absolutely heavenly.