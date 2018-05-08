10 Mother's Day Gifts Your Pregnant Wife Will Absolutely Adore

Mother's Day is fast approaching, but if your partner is currently pregnant, the day can feel a little strange. Particularly if it's your first child, the holiday isn't one you want to overlook, even if your baby isn't scheduled to arrive until after May 13. To get a head start on celebrating this holiday, get your partner a Mother's Day gift your pregnant wife will absolutely adore. And because she won't necessarily be expecting a gift this year, your gesture will be that much more meaningful.

Whether the mom-to-be in your life loves lavish gifts or strictly pragmatic purchases, there's something on this list for everyone. You know her best, so you'll know whether to go for something hopelessly sweet, or help her gear up for the next challenge that's less than nine months away. But whatever you choose, she's sure to appreciate the gesture.

Oh, and here's a quick word of advice. Try to keep the focus on your wife as the gift recipient, and hold off on buying baby stuff for this particular occasion. Your child will have plenty of opportunities to receive gifts soon enough, so it's only fair to put the spotlight on the pregnant person for the time being. After all, each following Mother's Day celebration with your family will be a very different day entirely.

1 A Dainty Necklace Amazon Dogeared Magnificent Mom Necklace ($62, Amazon) Tiny, minimalist jewelry is super on-trend, and this particular necklace comes with its own special card and meaning. It's a sweet way to show your wife you're super stoked about your new journey as parents.

2 A Tough Phone Case Lifeproof Lifeproof FRĒ for iPhone 8 ($90, Lifeproof) It may not be the most romantic gift of all time, but a waterproof, drop proof, and generally tough case for her phone is the perfect present for any mom-to-be. That phone is about to go through some stuff. The baby will almost certainly decide the phone is a favorite toy and proceed to turn it into a chew toy.

3 Some Fabulous Shades Nordstrom Privé Revaux Cat Eye Sunglasses ($30, Nordstrom) Show your SO you think she's the most stylish with the gift of some super-cool shades. Some classic cat eye frames like these are beyond hip.

4 A Cool Water Bottle Saks Fifth Avenue S'well Water Bottle ($42, Saks Fifth Avenue) Help your wife stay hydrated with a gorgeous water bottle. This one, with its tiny floral pattern, is an especially appropriate springtime gift. Plus, the stainless steel bottle is super tough.

5 A Great Tote Madewell The Medium Transport Tote ($158, Madewell) It's a great throw-and-go bag for the warmer months. Plus, the spiced rose color is especially lovely.

6 A Soothing Skincare Set Sephora Milk Make Skincare Set ($49, Sephora) You can't go wrong with the gift of skincare. This set features ingredients such as matcha green tea, watermelon extract, and even kombucha.

7 A Stunning Hair Clip Ficarre Maximas Picasso Enamel ($54, Ficcare) These killer hair clips last forever, have a super-strong grip, and come in nine colorful options. Plus, they make it easy to wear an elegant updo, even on days when she's feeling rushed. Just clip and go.

8 A Fun Read Barnes & Noble Code Girls by Liza Mundy ($20, Barnes & Noble) Find a book that matches her interests. For starters, consider Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II. It's a fascinating look at some under-appreciated and brilliant problem solvers.

9 A Sweet Sun Hat J. Crew Factory Textured Summer Straw Hat ($17, J.Crew) She'll'll probably spend more and more time outside in the coming months, so sun protection is super important. A big sun hat will help your mom-to-be stay nice and cool.